ST. ALBANS TOWN — The Bay Park will be hosting the first-ever Saturday Night Live this Saturday, a paid concert to benefit the Stone House and its revitalization.
“I’d love to see 500 people down here if possible,” said Director of Public Works Alan Mashtare. “We have a big enough space to hold whoever comes. The more the merrier.”
The Stone House building was constructed in 1933 and sits on the shores of the St. Albans Bay Park. The Messenger reported that restoration efforts began in 2018 and include weatherization, roof replacement, electrical system replacement and bathroom renovations.
Mashtare said the concert was the brainchild of Parks and Facilities Manager John Montagne, who said the idea had been a year in the making.
Mashtare said tickets are available to $20 apiece.
“We knew people would be looking for new events to get back into and enjoy the community,” Montagne said in a prepared statement. “We have done many events at no cost, but we only have so much money in our budget. If we want to bring in better known acts and do more things, paid events are certainly going to be part of the equation.”
The green in front of the Stone House facing away from the lake will be reserved for ticket holders only, and the Bayside Pavilion restaurant will be selling beer and wine to attendees while food vendors dole out locally made eats, Mashtare said.
Officials said the evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will feature two bands: the Phil Abair Band followed by Bond/Fire, an AC/DC tribute band. Each will play several-hour sets until around 9:45 p.m.
“The performers chosen were based solely on popularity and the range of music they play,” Montagne said in a prepared statement. “Phil Abair is one of the best shows in the state. They have it together. Unfortunately, most of the time, you need to travel closer to Burlington to watch them. The second band is a type of band you don't get to see very often. Bon/Fire VT; They are an AC/DC Bon Scott tribute band. Who doesn't love AC/DC?”
All ages are welcome to the event, and tickets can be purchased online on eventbrite by searching for St. Albans Saturday Night Live, or at the gate the night of the show, Mashtare said.
While the town is anticipating a big crowd for this weekend, Mashtare said they’re already planning for next year’s show and plan to keep the tradition going.
“It’s a work in progress,” Mashtare said.
