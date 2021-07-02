This Saturday is Bay Day and The Great Race Triathlon and residents may want to re-plan their routes of travel.
The Great Race bike route is 12 miles long and runs from the St. Albans Bay along Lake Road to Kellogg Road, onto Lower Newton Road to Maquam Shore Road and follows Maquam Shore Road onto the Black Bridge back to the Bay.
The running route is three miles long and runs from the St. Albans Bay Park down Hathaway Point Road to the turnaround point between Fuller’s Dock and West Shore Road.
The included roads will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to a release.
