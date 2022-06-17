ST. ALBANS TOWN – With the move-in date for its new town hall fast approaching, the Town of St. Albans will be leaving its former building soon.
Which begs the question: What do taxpayers want to do with the building?
Town Manager Carrie Johnson and the town’s selectboard have floated a few ideas – commercial office space, or maybe housing – but its refurbishment will most likely require outside private investment.
As for the cost, it will depend on the potential future function of the three-story 8,500-square-foot historic building on Lake Road. Either way, the town hopes someone can come up with a good use.
“What [residents] don’t want is for us to let it sit there vacant,” Johnson said. “No one wants that.“
19th century roots
Built in 1898 after the City of St. Albans incorporated, the St. Albans Town Hall is an old Richardson-Romanesque style building that rivals the other handful of historic buildings designed by architect Arthur Smith at the turn of the century.
At the time, it was built as both a town hall and a schoolhouse, known as the Franklin County Grammar School.
A century later, visitors can still see some remaining features from those earlier years, such as the wooden railings and wainscoting, but due to later renovations, they’re often covered by various interior style choices from different eras when previous selectboards updated the building.
The town’s second floor offices are a good example. Prior to the school’s split from the building in 1961, the room was a cafeteria and auditorium space, but such a function is almost unrecognizable today. Its 20th century upgrades include a dropped ceiling that hides the original vaulted space, and offices, cubicles and dividing walls have been added after the fact to transform it into an office working space.
Such updates over time, however, aren’t uncommon for historic buildings, but it’ll be up to a potential buyer or developer to figure out how to deal with the hodgepodge of renovations made in the ‘60s and ‘80s.
Johnson said she’d like to see a developer who can balance those needs take a closer look at the building as a potential project.
Cost factors
In 2013, the Town of St. Albans asked an outside firm to conduct a space needs analysis that eventually informed the selectboard’s decision to build a new town hall.
The study estimated that the final cost for a 21st century overhaul would be roughly $1.9 million. That number may not be as accurate today Johnson said, but it’s a starting point for what could be done.
Overall, she said the building’s structure, especially its envelope, is in good shape.
The brick walls and slate roof have both been well-maintained over the years, and its patchwork of renovations have kept the building sturdy. Its unused basement, for example, is an all brick and concrete space covered in cobwebs that lacks any noticeable mildew.
The town hall’s windows, or its “elegant fenestration” as stated by registry documents, are another highlight.
What it lacks, however, is modern convenience. Due to its late 19th century construction period, the building has no HVAC system to provide heating or cooling for its inhabitants, and its above ground “sand-box” septic system was described as “not ideal” by the town’s outside consultants.
The town hall’s vault could also be a problem, depending on the developer. As required by Vermont law, a large concrete safe – located at the center of the building’s first floor – keeps the town’s land records safe from fire. If a developer wants to make more space, they’ll have to decide what to do with it.
Looking for ideas
To start exploring those options, Johnson said she’s hoping to hear from residents. The town selectboard is hosting a community discussion this Wednesday to do so.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to ask the community,” Johnson said. “Someone out there might have a really good idea that none of us has had yet.”
And for those who want to take a closer look at the building, they’ll be able to do so that night as the discussion will be held in the meeting room of the old town hall, located at 579 Lake Road.
