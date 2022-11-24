Happy Thanksgiving! Here's what the Messenger newsroom is thankful for this year:
“I’m grateful for my kitchen, the best part of my tiny apartment. The meals I throw together in a pinch and the ones I let simmer all afternoon. The cheese grater and the mixing bowl. Cutting boards and heavy-bottom pots. Onions and garlic, chocolate and spice. The table we pull away from the wall and the chairs that go around it. All the people who sit there.”
–Bridget Higdon, managing editor
“I’ve got so much gratitude in my heart as I reflect on the last year. Our family has grown; we welcomed our first grandbaby and we’ve got one more on the way. I’m grateful my husband and I could finish our Northeast 115, and I’ve enjoyed the time spent following our Franklin County athletes and highlighting their successes on and off the field!”
–Ruthie Laroche, sports editor
“I’m thankful for friends, family, and my new position in such a welcoming community. Franklin County and the Messenger have been fantastic to work with, and I’m excited to see what the area has to offer in the future.”
–John Custodio, staff writer
“I’m grateful for the people in my life who make it easier. And for those who enjoy giving out good laughs and free hugs. I’m thankful for books, for those who still write them. And finally, I’m thankful for those who look out for their neighbors, those who see the good in everyone and for those who see opportunities in bringing people closer when so much pushes us apart.”
–Josh Ellerbrock, staff writer
“This year, I am especially thankful for my parents because I know they have my back. It’s easy to forget how much parents go through to raise kids and keep them on a good path. I’m also living with them right now due to the housing crunch, so thanks Mom and Dad!”
–Jean MacBride, staff writer
“I’m very thankful for my friends and the people in the communities I cover. I’m thankful for being able to get to know the people of Essex Junction and Essex Town through my reporting and photos. I’ve really enjoyed speaking with my sources and sharing their stories with our readers.”
–Kate Vanni, staff writer
“I’m thankful for my records, my runs, M, my friend Hunter, my friend Bridget, my friend Kate, my friend Rooney, and my friend Avery, and The Cramps. I’m thankful Milton and Colchester are beautiful places.”
-Alek Fleury, staff writer
