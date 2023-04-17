HIGHGATE — As plans move forward to update Highgate’s town center, the Village Core Master Plan committee is ready to discuss the anticipated design with the community.
Architect Greg Gossens met with the group this week to review the design work that gbA Architecture & Planning has completed for the town center, which includes 10 varying site plans.
The committee then plans on presenting the same information to any interested Highgate residents during an upcoming community meeting planned for May 17.
Gossens said he based the village center designs off of initial input gleaned from an earlier discussion organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. At that time, residents largely agreed that Highgate needed more community spaces, such as a cafe or community center.
Many of the designs incorporated those wants, as well as a few others.
“It wasn’t in your priority list, but every community in this state is looking for housing,” Gossens said.
Any move that way, however, could be limited as Highgate only has so much expected wastewater set aside for the project. As part of the village core’s development process, Highgate expects to install a small treatment facility able to deal with 6,400 gallons of wastewater.
The exact site of the additional infrastructure building is still under discussion, Town Manager Heid Britch-Valenta said.
Local reactions
As Gossens presented his information, local committee members weighed in with what they thought about the different options for the town center, and for the most part, they were positive about the new opportunity.
“Finally we are moving the right way,” committee member Alice Cota said. “I love this. I lived on Main Street when I was growing up. We didn’t have the arena or nothing. These people in Highgate are very fortunate to have this coming.”
But there are some issues that still need to be solved before any shovel is stuck in the ground.
For one, there are some questions about the potentiality of creating a commercial space, especially for a town the size of Highgate. Gossens explained it can be tough for a commercial operator in the current market, and any business that agrees to use a proposed commercial building in Highgate would most likely have to be in it for the long run to be able to draw in a profit.
Vice Chair Rebecca Manning recommended trying to provide that space for Highgate’s post office – which could use more space – as the federal agency would make solid long-term tenants.
Committee members liked the idea.
As for housing, not everyone jumped on board, although the idea was generally well-received. Committee members mostly communicated their concerns with the specific layout of housing, which still could be shifted around in later design versions.
Others weren’t sure about the type of housing the village center could feature. Senior housing, for example, got a better reaction than a grouping of two-bedroom homes.
Another option is putting some housing above a potential commercial space, which has been done by other towns in Franklin County, such as Swanton and St. Albans.
Either way, committee member Adah DeRosier pointed out the housing need.
“When I moved here, there was nothing in Highgate,” she said. ”For housing, it was extremely hard to find anything close by. In the entire state, it’s a massive issue right now.”
Next steps
As the committee prepares for the upcoming community meeting, there’s also ongoing momentum for the projects related to the village core update.
Britch-Valenta is working on the wastewater infrastructure portion. The town was awarded $2 million by Vermont’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to move forward with the project, and the town is currently in negotiations with nearby landowners to identify where it can be built.
Once finished, the small system will provide up to 6,400 gallons of wastewater capacity per day for the village’s central development, as well as any nearby properties looking to tap into the system.
Meanwhile, librarian Adah DeRosier is pushing forward the Highgate Library’s work to raise money for the construction of a new library, and she’s been meeting with a consultant to help plan the fundraising efforts.
Currently, the library sits in an 800-square foot building that limits how many people can use the space. In theory, the new library expected to be built in the updated village core will have additional community space for after-school activities and performances.
DeRosier said she liked seeing new expanded parking for the library as part of the town’s plans for its center. The current library requires that students cross a busy street, and a planned nearby lot should make it safer at the new facility.
The third major ongoing project running alongside the village core update is determining the fate of the Stinehour Hotel. The historic building – constructed in the 1830s – is in better condition than originally thought, and there could be an option of bringing the building back up to par.
Cost estimates attached to the work range from a 2020 estimate of $658,800 to a later 2023 estimate of $1.2 million to update both the Stinehour Hotel and the nearby “Ell” building.
Manning recommended giving residents a chance to vote on what they’d like to do with the historic property during the community discussion as it could help inform the ongoing conversation.
Either way, the Village Core Master Plan Committee is looking for good turnout from residents interested in Highgate’s future. At the upcoming May meeting, the group intends to present the ideas currently on the table for the village core, and residents will be able to give feedback and vote on next steps.
The architectural firm, gbA Architects, will then take the information gathered and prep another round of designs before holding another community meeting this upcoming September.
Details on both meetings can be found below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.