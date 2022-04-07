ST. ALBANS TOWN — With the St. Albans Town Hall construction project entering its final stages, the town selectboard is starting to examine what will be its next big project.
Selectboard members received an overview of the town’s current and ongoing capital projects during a capital planning work session held Monday. Typically, municipal projects require a few years of planning and development before construction can start, and the town has had a few sitting on the backburner due to its focus on town hall construction.
During the work session, town administrators laid out the progress they’ve been able to make on multiple ongoing efforts.
Stone House upgrades
The St. Albans Town Parks and Rec Department has been hosting multiple events throughout the last year to raise money for upgrades to the St. Albans Bay Park’s Stone House, but the town administration still has a way to go before the municipality can pay the estimated $1.5 million costs associated with a full re-work of the historic building.
Right now, the town has $100,000 set aside for upgrades, and town workers have been addressing piece-meal fixes over time, such as updating windows and doors. Director of operations Corey Parent pointed out that these small annual fixes, however, could make it more difficult to address the entire scope of work needed.
Assigning $1.5 million, Parent said, would modernize the bathrooms, improve the plumbing, install a catering kitchen, upgrade the electrical system and bring the roof back to its original historic look.
“There’s a number of different directions where we could go. We just need to know which direction you’d like us to go,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said.
Town administrators also discussed simplifying the way Stone House funds are organized by the town on Monday. Parent recommended merging the current Stone House account with other parks and rec-related funds to simplify the town’s reporting.
Dock upgrades
The St. Albans Bay dock hasn’t been heavily used for decades due to its lack of American Disabilities Act-compliance and deteriorating structure, but the town selectboard could decide to fund upgrades to it if so inclined.
An earlier study estimated the project cost could range from $900,000 to $2.7 million depending on the town’s approach. The more expensive option would raise the dock by two feet.
Either way, the town would need to pay for underwater structural problems before it can be declared safe for heavier usage.
According to earlier reporting, the town isn’t allowed to rent out slips or operate the dock for boat traffic beyond emergency service needs due to its lack of ADA compliance.
Former DPW site
While the old dock could be fixed, the selectboard could opt to just build a new Lake Champlain access point. The former Department of Public Works – located on 2.2 acres just north of the new town hall – has been floated as the spot of a future access ramp, but the town will need to empty the space first.
To be used, town administrators explained to the board that the spot will require environmental remediation. Johnson said KAS, a Vermont-based professional services firm, will be coming to the board’s April 18 meeting to lay out the necessary steps on how to approach the work.
To pay for the project, the town could also potentially use impact fees.
This past October, Parent applied for state grants to help pay for the project’s planning stages, but he said the town did not receive the grant.
Former Town Hall
Due to the town’s move to its new town hall, the selectboard still needs to figure out what to do with its current town hall building.
Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux said the town could hold public meetings down the line to get wider input on what the historic building could be used for as its current septic system limits what can be done with the building.
Some options include utilizing the space for potentially private offices, or the building could be handed over to an area nonprofit willing to make upgrades.
“Thinking five years out, it’d be nice not to have this turned into a rat trap,” selectboard member Jeff Sanders said.
St. Albans Bay sewer system
Out of all the projects discussed Monday night, the St. Albans Bay sewer system could have some of the most impact on bay development.
The project plans to use roughly $1.9 million of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help coordinate and pay for a small-scale sewer system somewhere in the bay, and town administrators has already released a request for qualification to help identify the right engineering firm to push the project forward.
Parent said they’ve since identified the firm, Hoyle Tanner, as a good fit.
“We had three firms bid on it, and we selected this firm as the most qualified,” he said. “This one is doing the Montgomery one. What we liked about it was they have a person fully on their staff who goes out and finds funding for towns.”
To pay for engineering work, Parent said the town is looking at $125,000 in state loan dollars available to pay for the initial scoping of water/sewer projects. The town, however, would not need to pay the state back for the funds if they decide to cancel the project.
The project itself would be scalable mound systems that could cover the sewer needs of roughly 300 homes. The engineering firm chosen for the scoping work would help source where the town would be able to place the system.
“The whole study will tell us where, based on soils, it could go. But the goal is to 1. Allow for higher density growth in this area. 2. I’m sure there’s some septic systems that are running pretty daily into that bay. And you know, all the town can really do for water quality is stormwater and sewer,” Parent said.
Due to federal regulations on ARPA dollars, the town has until 2024 to decide where it would like to spend the $1.9 million, and Parent said the town could use the dollars to qualify for more state grants to pay for the majority of the project’s costs.
St. Albans Health Path
To connect the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, St. Albans Town has received a state grant to cover the early planning costs associated with the project.
Of the $56,343 scoping study cost, the grant will cover 80% of the total.
The health path, to be used by bicycles and pedestrians, would extend three miles to connect Collins Perley to Bellows Free Academy and to the rail trail as well as help pedestrians avoid or navigate through a number of potentially dangerous intersections.
The Town sent out bids for the scoping study this past January, and the town chose civil engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc., or VHB, in March.
Town administrators also let the selectboard know that it currently has a master plan in place for sidewalks and recreational paths, and the town selectboard could put more funds into construction if so inclined.
“In the capital program, it indicates that you spend up to $125,000 a year on a bike and ped project. So they were thinking, you know, they can be small projects, but if you do one bike and ped project a year or every year, then you can always be planning and constructing,” Johnson said.
The capital policy
After discussing projects, the selectboard also reviewed an updated capital planning draft presented by Parent, which better defined terms and capabilities of the policy.
The selectboard, however, decided to hold off on approving the draft until the selectboard member Brendan Deso had been given a chance to review the document. Deso had initially recommended starting with the policy as part of the selectboard’s larger initiative of reviewing town documents, but he had not been able to attend Monday night’s meeting.
If the policy is approved, Parent recommended that the selectboard examine the town’s debt load policy next. Under the policy, the town is limited to borrowing at most $4 million, and Parent said he’d like to see the ceiling increased.
