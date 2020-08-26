MONTPELIER — On Tuesday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine provided an update on the state of COVID-19 in Vermont, and also on the research public health officials are keeping an eye on.
What is the state of COVID-19 in Vermont?
The state has anywhere from four to 12 new cases of COVID-19 per day across a wide age-range, Levine reported.
“The virus is still very widespread across the state,” he said.
College students are being tested as they return to campuses. Anyone with a positive test is being placed in isolation and contact tracing is being done. Even with the student testing, less than one percent of those tested in Vermont are positive for the disease.
Few people are coming to health care facilities with symptoms.
Can people who have had COVID-19 get it again?
“The answer is yes, but quite infrequently,” Levine said.
A man in Europe had mild COVID symptoms four months ago and a positive test result. He recovered, then recently tested positive again. There was genetic variation between the virus he was infected with the first time and second time, indicating the second virus had come from a different part of the world, Levine explained.
The second time, the man had no symptoms. “His immune system held the second infection in check, providing some hope to... prior infection providing some element of immunity,” Levine said.
What are the plasma treatments the FDA approved?
The federal Food and Drug Administration recently approved the use of blood plasma from people with antibodies for COVID-19 as a treatment for COVID-19.
However, Levine cautioned that the evidence in support of this treatment is entirely observational. It has not been subjected to a rigorous clinical trial. In addition, he said, the people who appear to have benefited from the treatment were not elderly, were not on ventilators and were in the early stages of the infection.
“Unfortunately, all the data is not yet in,” Levine said, calling the FDA’s action “premature.”
Patients receiving the treatment should be enrolled in a clinical trial, he said.
What does the new CDC study on spread of the disease in childcare programs show?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a study on the spread of COVID-19 in childcare programs in Rhode Island.
The programs resumed operation at a time of low spread within the state and took appropriate precautions such as all adults wearing masks, frequent hand washing, keeping kids who were sick at home, and frequent cleaning, according to Levine.
The programs “were successful at limiting new infections,” he said. “This means the infections were contained.”
“It’s similar to our Vermont childcare experience and should be very reassuring,” Levine said, indicating this is an area where his department continues to review the data.