ENOSBURG — Beside each of Enosburg Elementary School’s talented and dedicated teachers are fleets of specialists who transform the minds, hands and hearts of students with what often seems like magic.
Paraeducators, interventionists, learning coaches and teachers aids are active in almost every grade level, ready to use their intuition and skills to provide specialized instruction.
During Enosburg Elementary’s “What I Need (WIN)” periods, interventionists command the attention of students for an extra dose of high-quality teaching. When it’s time for their coordinated lessons, interventionists and other support staff appear in classrooms for what many students say is the best part of the day.
And their students are eager for their lessons.
“The second we open the door, they all pop up,” Sherrill Luna, a math interventionist and paraeducator, told the Messenger. “As soon as you walk in, they’re ready to come with you.”
Using screening and diagnostic testing, educators evaluate students to find out who learns better in coordinated small groups. Interventionists like Amber Renaudette, who specializes in math, provide that environment and reach students on the level where they learn most effectively, making education more accessible for everyone.
“This is kind of an added supplement for them,” Renaudette said.
Classroom teachers meet with support staff often to track student progress and share techniques.
“We decided last year that we were going to try a math WIN and a literacy WIN, and I think the teachers are really liking it,” Renaudette said. “Now, they can really target what their students need in both subjects.”
It is the honed expertise of support staff that helps carry each Enosburg Elementary classroom to success. Their keen eye for deciphering student behavior, spotting a student in need, knowing their stories and watching their patterns helps teachers tailor lessons to better meet student needs.
And what’s more, staff often help teachers by co-teaching, modeling lessons and focusing on continuous improvement. Some of them even ride the bus.
“For a lot of students, school is their safe space,” said Ashli Irish, behavioral support team coordinator. “They know that, despite their behavior here, this is the safest place for them to come.”
Behavior Interventionist: Ashli Irish
Every day, Irish greets her students as they tumble excitedly down the hallways. The start of school this year brought waves of ecstatic children and dozens of teary-eyed teachers breathing sighs of relief as everyone returned to the classroom.
Irish is a behavior expert.
She and her team watch for specific signs in students: visible irritation, tapping pencils and language. Before the event continues, the frustrated student is spotted by one of the experts, who immediately move in, calm the student and suggest alternate activities that can soothe the behavior without interrupting learning.
Ever-present and circulating through classrooms, Irish and planning room paraeducator Bailey Brunelle see dozens of students every week, checking in on them emotionally and making sure they’re doing okay.
“A lot of [what we do] is helping build skills in kids so they’re successful in the classroom,” Irish said. “We see these little behaviors and we intervene before they explode. We teach them emotional techniques, like how to walk away when they need to take a break.”
Teachers, parents and guardians let the behavior experts know when their child is experiencing emotional stress. This way, Irish and her team know who to check in on.
Math Interventionist and Coach: Amber Renaudette
“Today, we’re going to look at multiplication,” Renaudette said to the students in her third-grade math enrichment class last week. “Today is going to be a fun one because you get to make up your own story.”
Several times a day, Renaudette gathers students into her small, sunny classroom for coordinated learning and training for math examinations. On Tuesday, the six students were attentive and alert, and multiple hands shot into the air after each question was asked.
“With intervention, it’s all about what’s working best for your kids,” Renaudette told the Messenger. “The size of your group, what kids you have — it’s all about their specific needs. You’re kind of teaching what is at grade-level, but diving a little bit deeper so that kids understand the process more thoroughly.”
Like Irish, both Renaudette and her math paraeducator Sherrill Luna are constantly bouncing around to help assist teachers and fill duties in school. Whether it’s in-classroom teacher coaching, coordinating pick-up and drop-off, chaperoning recess or administering exams, school duties have recently become more flexible and educators fill in for one another, Renaudette said.
Math Paraprofessional Interventionist: Sherrill Luna
Luna has been a paraeducator for more than two decades, beginning with a specialization in speech. She now works in math.
“Usually you know from the teacher which children to help a little bit more, but as a whole you help the whole class,” Luna said. “You are wherever they need you.”
A paraeducator or education technician is not necessarily a certified teacher, but provides in-classroom services and instruction under the supervision of the teacher. Paraeducators often work one-on-one with students, supervise them and play a vital role in reaching learning goals.
Luna has a schedule of different classes to pop into day-to-day and students on her radar. Her job is to not only comfort the students, but also deliver one-to-one educational support.
Support staff in the time of COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a slew of challenges to every school, threatening students and staff with isolation, distance and sickness. Staff prepared themselves for the most difficult days which would require them to refuse the one thing that can transform a student’s entire day.
They were no longer allowed to give their students hugs.
“That was heartbreaking,” Irish said. “Sometimes that’s all they need is a hug. To know and feel that someone is there for them.”
“Oh god, that was devastating,” Renaudette said. “I had to hold my arms up when they would come and hug around my legs, but I couldn’t touch them. That was incredibly hard. These are my kids.”
Teachers and staff moved mountains to get to their students despite the restrictions of COVID. When their students finally returned to in-school education this year, the separation only brought the students and staff closer together.
“It was such a relief and so heartwarming to see our kids again,” Irish said. “They’re our lives.”
At the end of the day, Hubbard, Irish, administrative assistant Lisa Chaffee and physical education teacher Julie Snider helped identify some of their students in a Messenger photo gallery. One of the students was only partially visible, but Snider didn’t miss a beat. She would recognize her students anywhere.
“That’s Evan,” she said of Evan Wilkens. “That’s his head. I would know.”
