MONTPELIER — Vermont is shifting its schools to a level that will allow fall sports to begin Saturday and schools to have more flexibility in their daily operations.
The move from Stage 2 to Stage 3 in the school reopening plan means schools will be able to open their gyms and cafeterias to small groups of students, provided use is staggered and the space is cleaned between uses, explained Secretary of Education Dan French as part of Gov. Phil Scott’s Tuesday press conference.
Schools will also be able to expand the number of students who come into contact with one another, he said.
That last change will allow schools to do small group instruction and intervention with students from more than one classroom, explained Franklin Northeast Superintendent Lynn Cota.
Requirements for facial coverings, handwashing, physical distancing and temperature checks remain in place. Schools will also continue documenting where students and staff are throughout the day to create a record for contact tracing should it be needed.
Thus far, Vermont has seen just a handful of cases in schools, but all of the students involved caught the virus before going to school, according to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“As of today, two weeks in, we’ve seen no COVID -19 transmission in schools,” Levine said Tuesday. “Our school administrators, teachers and staff have literally been moving mountains to create safe and healthy places for students.”
That said, Levine indicated he expects some school cases at some point. “Any cases of the virus in the school are not a failure on your part,” Levine said to school staff and administrators. “It is the nature of this virus to be easily transmitted from person to person.”
French said the decision to move to Stage 3 was based on the low level of the virus in Vermont and the successful implementation of mitigation strategies in the schools. As of Tuesday, no one in the state has died of COVID-19 in 56 days and just two people were hospitalized with the disease statewide.
Schools have done a good job of implementing mitigation strategies, he said, based on both what Agency of Education (AOE) staff have observed and the lack of in-school transmission.
The change in steps doesn’t alter the ability of schools to hold in-person classes, said French. That remains a call for each school district to make.
French said educators around that state are “very anxious to return to normal and has much in person learning as possible.”
“Hopefully, we’ll see more in-person instructions, particularly with younger students,” he said.
Locally, superintendents told the Messenger they are exploring more additional time in schools, with a focus on the youngest students.
Kevin Dirth, superintendent of the Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD), said district will consider the following three factors when deciding whether or not to expand in-person education:
- staffing levels
- how well health and safety practices have been established
- whether or not community infection rates are low enough to make increasing in-person days safe
Franklin West Superintendent Jim Tager said Franklin West is also exploring more in-person days.
Should the state begin to see a higher level of COVID-19, “we will not hesitate to move back to step two,” French said.
“Vermont has the best conditions in the country based on your willingness to work together,” he added. “If we want to keep schools open and do what is best for kids, we have to continue to work together.”
That sentiment was shared by Levine, who said, “We have been more successful than anyone else in the country.”
He also urged parents to keep kids home if they show even mild symptoms and Vermonters to answer their phones if the Dept. of Health calls, as expert contact tracing is key to the state’s ability to keep the virus under control.
“If you get a call from the health department, we are all counting on you to answer the phone,” he said.
Gov. Phil Scott said he expects the move to Stage 3 will please some and upset others. “Some feel we’re moving way too fast and others believe we’re moving way too slow,” he said.
“We’ve all been living with so much uncertainty since March. Everything about our lives has been turned upside down,” Scott continued, adding that the uncertainty and what is happening elsewhere in the country all contribute the fear people are feeling.
There is, he said, “fear about your health and the health of your family. Fear about your job and how you’ll keep food on the table. Fear about whether you can afford to keep your business open. Fear about whether your kids are falling behind and if they’ll ever catch up.
“Please know we keep these concerns in mind every day and with every decision.”
“We frequently hear… ‘if it’s safe to do X, why isn’t it safe to do Y?’” Scott said.
Most activities would be safe if done in a vacuum with mitigation measures in place, the governor noted. But instead everything is intertwined and what happens in one area impacts others. “We have to look at the big picture,” he said. “This is why we’ve taken a methodical approach. One quarter turn of the spigot at a time.”