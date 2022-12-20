FRANKLIN COUNTY — How healthy are Franklin County’s residents these days? It depends on who you ask.
And this year, Northwestern Medical Center asked a lot of people.
The local hospital released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment this past fall, and the document signals a new approach as NMC officials work to understand the community-wide problems affecting individual health.
The major takeaway? Health services aren’t nearly as effective when people simply can’t access healthcare.
“Nationally, we’re finally making those connections between health outcomes and reasons why we have such poor health outcomes,” said Denise Smith, NMC’s director of population health programs and strategy.
Assessment findings
To gather information for this year’s assessment, NMC worked together with UVM’s Center for Rural Studies to interview 20 people in key positions, measure 77 key performance indicators, organize seven focus groups and receive 800 survey responses from across Grand Isle and Franklin counties.
The result is a mix of both the good and bad.
Some health indicators look great. In the last decade, more people are seeing doctors on average, and there’s less people in poverty. Franklin and Grand Isle counties have also seen sizable declines in the death rates from cancer and heart disease, and people are smoking less.
But this year’s report emphasizes that not everyone is benefiting from health gains.
Smith said finding and hearing from those people, however, was intentional. Information from historically-marginalized peoples don’t always make it into health studies, and so the goal of expanding the work was to be able to bring such voices into the wider picture of community health.
Focus groups, for example, were a first for this year’s CHNA, and they helped clarify qualitative trends that don’t always show up in the data comparisons, Smith said.
For hospital officials, that meant getting better information on the topic of access to care.
“Access really came out as a finding that we really all sort of knew about, but we didn’t know how much it was impacting the health of people,” Smith said.
Certain groups simply aren’t able to use hospital services. For those in rural communities, they had problems trying to find the right transportation for appointments or other healthcare services. For non-English speaking people, they avoided the hospital because they couldn’t find someone who could understand them. For low income people, they didn’t have time or the means.
The result is often worse health outcomes for these particular groups, which became a key takeaway from 2022’s report.
“BIPOC, transportation insecure, lower income, youth and those experiencing isolation, are more likely to experience health challenges related to mental health, substance use disorder, and lack of access to health care,” the report reads.
Smith also highlighted the topic of “community” as a takeaway. Alongside access issues, respondents often talked about the need for community gathering and the lack of a sense of people feeling connected to their communities.
“A lot of what was coming through, the thing that people were concerned about, is wanting a place to play and be in community with each other,” said Erin Creley, St. Albans district health director and CHNA steering committee member. “We haven’t seen each other. We learned what we lost in the pandemic.”
For example, many respondents highlighted the need for more community green space where people can congregate and feel safe. Some respondents also wanted more recognition of diversity and acceptance of other cultures, Smith said.
“Most systems are designed for the dominant culture, so that is why for people who don’t fall into the dominant culture, they’re not getting the care that they need,” Smith said.
Next steps
While this year’s CHNA helps define some of what people are experiencing in Franklin and Grand Isle, the next steps for the hospital are working through some of the problems discovered from the information gathered.
Some things the hospital can push forward without outside help. Smith said she’s started conversations with some of the hospital departments to understand if there are certain stopgaps that can be eliminated by changing hospital policy, and NMC has started an equity team to examine such issues.
She highlighted an example of asking patients to share their preferred pronouns when they seek care from the hospital. Such a change can help a patient feel safe and like they belong there, Smith said, which enhances the hospital’s quality of service.
Many issues identified through the study, however, aren’t always in the hospital’s direct control, and NMC will be leaning on its community partners to help them tackle larger issues that affect more than just health.
For example, while the lack of transportation options can restrict people from accessing healthcare, the same problem affects the overall economic picture of the county as those same people most likely can’t find transportation to go to work. Solving the transportation problem helps people tackle both issues, and community partners can better bundle resources to get it done.
Such collaborative efforts are key, Smith said, and it’s partially the reason why the hospital went to such efforts to open up the conversation to as many people as possible when they first began collecting ideas from the community.
“We’ve done a lot of work as an organization and as a community to start to pull this together,” Smith said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
