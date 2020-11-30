ST. ALBANS — This newly built, contemporary-style home is located on 2.4 on Read Lane.
The home has been on the market just under two months, with a list price of $774,700. It is brokered by MRC and presented by the Cheryl Boissoneault team.
It has 2,525 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a garage large enough for 3 cars.
