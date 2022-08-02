HIGHGATE — Like usual, Franklin and Grand Isle 4-H participants will show off their agricultural skills during Franklin County Field Days.

Martha Manning, Franklin and Grand Isle 4-H coordinator, told the Messenger that kids will compete in the Dairy Show and showcase their talents in the exhibition halls.

“I think as much as they may be a little competitive in the ring, they're all friends. They're all there for each other,” Manning said.

At 6 p.m. on Friday in the pulling barn, kids will compete in the fitting competition of the Dairy Show. During this portion, the kids will be judged on how well they have prepared their animal, including its cleanliness and responsiveness.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday in the pulling barn, the confirmation part takes place. This is when animals are judged on how well they are put together and how close they are to the ideal of their breed.

4-H participants and all Franklin County youth will also be showing off their talents — whether that be in arts and crafts, gardening, woodworking or sewing — in the 4-H exhibition halls, which are open all day, all four days of the fair.

This year, kids and volunteers alike will be missing the presence of Brenda Goodhue, a long-time 4-H volunteer who died in November. Goodhue was famous for encouraging both fun and hard work, Manning said. She was very involved in the program and had a big heart.

“To her, it wasn't about whether you won first place. With Brenda, it was about were you a good sport, did you try,” Manning recalled.

There are 12 clubs in the Franklin and Grand Isle 4-H program, which is organized by the University of Vermont extension. Manning, who has led the region’s program for 26 years, said participation took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic when clubs weren’t allowed to gather.

“I think we're still recovering from that,” she said. “These kids went a while without meeting in person and without having stuff to participate in. So they really just enjoy getting together. They sit in a barn and they're on their showboxes and they'll just be chatting away. They're really just true friends.”

Manning said the agricultural industry generates billions of dollars for the U.S. economy every year, and stimulates other sectors like car dealers and restaurants. Without a new generation taking up the mantle, the economy could be in trouble.

“The youth are the future of agriculture,” Manning said. “They are the next generation of dairy farmers and machinery dealers, seed sellers and grain nutritionists.”