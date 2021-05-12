Congratulations to the parents and families of these newborns!
Linkin Alan Fisher, a boy born May 1 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jessica Ann Pelkey and Justin Paul Fisher of Sheldon.
Hazel Jane Hornick, a girl born May 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Addie Hornick and Jake Hornick of Fairfield.
Maggie Maria Poulter, a girl born May 3 at Northwestern Medical Center to Stefanie Poulter and Matt Martin of Chazy, New York.
Camden Ryan Hope, a boy born May 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Aria Hope and Adam J. Hope of St. Albans.
Addison Joanne Hardy, a girl born May 4 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Lynn Jewett and Adam Burton Hardy of Richford.
Rowan Oak Warner Martin, a boy born May 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Charlotte Calderwood Martin and Steven Tyler Francis Martin of Sheldon.
Wren Noella Baker, a girl born May 5 at Northwestern Medical Center to Olivia Baker and Kody Baker of St. Albans.
