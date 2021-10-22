FRANKLIN COUNTY — For the last 19 months, Vermont’s northern border towns have been hauntingly empty of accented travelers.
Since COVID-19 shutdowns began in March 2020, Canadians have been absent from the summer camps, streets and businesses of Franklin, Berkshire, Jay and more.
And because the U.S. border is opening next month past prime tourist season, most officials from northern border towns say they aren’t expecting too much of an economic boost from Canadian tourists.
“We won’t see much of a difference,” said Berkshire Town Clerk Emily Fecteau. “We [normally] see a lot of bikers in the spring and summer, though.”
Tim Smith, president of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and mayor of St. Albans, said he doesn’t expect people to flood the city, as the border typically yields smaller groups of shoppers looking for TJ Maxx and other retail opportunities.
14th Star, a St. Albans City brewery, has a loyal Canadian following, but Smith said doesn’t anticipate it to receive a significant economic boost once the path is clear. Rather, the traffic from Canada to St. Albans will resume its normal pre-COVID trends.
Smith and Swanton Village Manager Reg Belliveau said many of the Canadians typically anticipated to cross the border own or regularly rent camps in Franklin County for the summer season. However, the border is opening on Nov. 4, far past the normal foliage bookings that are commonly seen at resorts.
Franklin town clerk Lisa Larivee agreed, saying she anticipates no major change in traffic to the border town, but recalls major traffic in the past from Canadians who camp on Lake Carmi.
This fall, she said, farm stands selling vegetables alongside Franklin’s roads suffered the lack of bikers and travelers who normally come by for squash.
“Small businesses have definitely seen the crunch,” Larivee said.
The streets of Jay next month might be the exception.
“If they can come down, there will be a lot of them,” said Barbara Mayhew, sales associate at the Jay Country Store. “We usually have really big crowds for the ski and foliage season.”
High hopes in Jay
At Jay Peak Resort, the desk is beginning to field calls for ski season reservations and staff anticipate an escalation in Canadian phone traffic in the coming weeks.
Normally, there is a moderate Canadian presence at the resort for the spring and summer golf and recreational season, but that has been non-existent for the last two years.
Cheyenne Cunningham, a Montgomery resident, snowboarder and switchboard operator at Jay Peak Resort, said she is expecting traffic to pick up just before Thanksgiving, when the mountain reopens for winter sport.
“They want the season passes,” she said. “Once we get closer to the season, we are going to get more phone calls.”
Canadians, she said, are also calling about testing facilities and COVID-19 regulations.
Swanton missing Canadians
Those Canadians who come will be welcome in Swanton, where they are normally a regular presence in the village and the town.
“Getting more traffic in is great,” Belliveau said. “Back before COVID, Saturdays and weekends we were hopping. The local Dunkin’ Donuts and restaurants were just really busy.”
Swanton is still hoping another restaurant will root itself in the village for Canadian passers-by, Belliveau said, but in the meantime, border town officials are hopeful that the reopening will bring everyday retail business and loyal brewery customers.
Belliveau said Canadian traffic made up 80% of the town and village’s campground traffic in the summertime, but neighbors from the north travel year-round to the Burlington area for shopping and leisure.
Building up the smaller towns outside of Chittenden County has been a focus in the meantime.
“We’ve wanted to make Swanton a destination rather than a stopping point,” Belliveau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.