ST. ALBANS – During his first week as U.S. Senator, Peter Welch (D-Vt.) visited St. Albans to talk about dairy and school meals.
On Wednesday, Welch discussed problems and efforts in the dairy industry with leaders at Dairy Farmers of America and learned about St. Albans City School’s efforts to feed all students.
At the dairy roundtable, Welch met with farmers and agriculture officials to discuss how he might use his new Senate role to solve challenges faced in Franklin County and across the state — from hyper-focused droughts due to climate change in the past year to labor shortages.
Anson Tebbetts, Vermont secretary of agriculture, hit on a few issues of importance for Vermont farmers like unstable milk prices, grant programs and modernizing equipment and infrastructure.
“We’re all connected with dairy, and the impacts of dairy, whether it be dairy, meat, maple, specialty crops, or other products, so any program the USDA can do should focus on being simple and manageable,” Tebbetts said. “Simplicity is key.”
Tebbetts told Welch block grants are essential in programs that would allow for more crossovers between farming industries, as block grants allow for state or local municipalities to allocate the funds where they are needed. Tebbetts said this could allow for dairy farmers to set up farm stands to sell their own meat from culled cows or other products.
“We can establish programs that are pretty simple to manage, and we know where the funding needs to be on the ground,” Tebbetts said. “Send the [Vermont Agency of Agriculture] some dollars, and we think we know where the need is.”
The changing climate was a key point at the roundtable, with leaders talking about how dairy farmers can be more sustainable and how unique weather patterns can be worked through.
“We’re all concerned about climate change, and it’s my view that agriculture and the farming community has a huge contribution to make to help us remove carbon emissions,” Welch said. “We’ve got to have policies that make it profitable for farms to be able to do that.”
Laura Ginsburg, with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, said modernizing equipment will help tackle climate change and pollutants. She said older farming vehicles are known to leak fluids and gasses that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, and that updating affordable equipment is essential for the industry to help lower emissions.
Labor was another topic of discussion, with inadequate housing and a lack of services such as broadband internet in rural communities a limiting factor.
Housing is an issue across Vermont, and Welch said dairy farmers are hit especially hard as they can’t find homes for their workers to live in, or that they can afford.
Michael Thresher, of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, said the issue is compounded by Vermont not having labor laws that allow for farm workers to accrue overtime. Currently, Vermont agricultural employees are exempt from overtime pay.
Across Lake Champlain, New York enacted a law in 2022, that will take effect in 2023, lowering the required hours to start making overtime to 40 hours a week like most other hourly jobs in the state.
Thresher said a similar requirement in Vermont could attract workers and provide the money necessary to find housing, but that a balance would need to be found to not bankrupt the farmers paying their employees.
A major topic of discussion was the use of milk in public schools for nutrition and a point of sale.
Paul Doton, of Woodstock’s Doton Farms, said keeping whole milk in school is important for business and for feeding students, and that they should work towards preventing schools from banning or limiting the amount of flavored milks available.
Doton also said he wants more support for the Dairy Revenue Program, livestock programs, and the promotion of trade programs, as well as funding for the Dairy Business Innovation Center.
Elsewhere at the table sat Bill Rowell of Sheldon’s Green Mountain Dairy, and Jane Clifford of Clifford Farm in Starksboro.
After the dairy roundtable and discussion on nutrition, Welch visited St. Albans City School to learn about their nutrition projects, and talk with students about their community projects.
Welch met with Maple Run district superintendent Bill Kimball, St. Albans City School principal Joan Cavallo, and assistant principal Stacie Rouleau, to discuss what the school is doing to provide free, nutritious meals to their students.
Cavallo said the pandemic resulted in massive shifts for school programs, with the extreme challenges forcing the school to rework existing programs and adapt new ones. Over the summer, SACS runs a summer meals program that delivers food for food-insecure students by hosting meal drop offs in poorer neighborhoods around St. Albans.
Cavallo said by hosting these drop-off programs, it’s significantly cheaper for the district than bussing students in for meals, and is much easier for students to access by only having to walk down the street to eat as opposed to traveling to and from school.
Rouleau said she feels many federal requirements and regulations are hypocritical and wasteful when it comes to feeding students, a sentiment echoed by Cavallo.
Rouleau said, in a specific example, students who just want a portion of a lunch or specific drink such as milk must receive an entire lunch even if they say they will not eat it. Rouleau said this, and similar policies, contribute to food waste that could be avoided.
Cavallo agreed with Rouleau’s sentiment, and said that especially with milk, wanton waste is a huge problem. The school is charged for waste disposal by volume, not weight, and classic paper eight-ounce milk cartons take up a lot of space.
The school could purchase milk in bulk bags, but legally, they’re not allowed to, as it means the school can’t guarantee that students will only get exactly eight ounces of milk per meal. Bulk bags would mean the school could purchase more milk for lower cost, and pay less on garbage disposal.
To combat food waste, Cavallo showed Welch SACS’s “food share” fridge, where students can put unwanted, untouched food in for classmates that may want it. Cavallo said, as an example, that apples are one of the most commonly traded items and it has led to a great decrease in food waste.
After lunch, which Welch said was “excellent,” Welch visited with student representatives that told him about what projects they had been working on over the past few years.
Highlighted projects at SACS focused on exposing students to how their food is produced and sustainability, with students helping raise chickens for eggs, maple sugaring, helping with a wetland restoration project, and making a rain garden on campus.
Welch’s tour focuses on the upcoming “farm bill,” a nickname for legislation passed every 5 years that decides much of the nation’s policy on agriculture, along with forestry and conservation.
The first hearing for the 2023 farm bill will happen on April 29 at Michigan State University, and will be streamed live online. More information can be found at www.agriculture.senate.gov/farm-bill.
