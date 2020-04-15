WASHINGTON – Citing $5.7 billion in losses dairy producers have already endured as a result of coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., organized several of colleagues to urge Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue to act now to aid farmers.
Both Republicans and Democrats signed on to a letter to Purdue.
“Dairy farmers need support immediately,” wrote the representatives. “We urge you [Secretary Purdue] to use your authority to provide support directly to producers. The CARES Act provides the USDA with $9.5 billion to assist producers and specifically cites dairy in the statutory language. We ask that you take immediate action to support this critical industry.”
Specifically, the letter urges USDA to use tools available to it to help dairy producers, such as:
- Paying producers to reduce production.
- Compensating producers for milk that must be dumped.
- Providing capital for processors to expand their capacity and increase their inventory.
- Purchasing dairy products for food banks.
- Reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage Program and providing retroactive coverage.
- Working to increase international food aid.
The closing of schools and restaurants has upended the dairy industry, causing processors and manufacturers to reduce their production and cancel orders. Farmers have had to dump milk for which there is no market.
At the same time the virus is disrupting international markets for dairy products such as milk powder.
Dairy economists predict that there will be 10 percent more supply of milk than there is demand for. That imbalance is already causing the prices farmers are receiving to fall.