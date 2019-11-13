WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vermont Congressman Peter Welch provoked laughter during Wednesday's televised impeachment hearings.
The House Intelligence Committee, of which Welch is a member, questioned Ukrainian Ambassador Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent about reported efforts by President Donald Trump and others in his orbit to coerce the Ukrainian government into investigating Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump also reportedly wanted the Ukrainians to investigate a theory that it was actually Ukrainians, not Russians, who hacked the Democratic National Committee's servers during the 2016 election and provided the information obtained to Wikileaks.
Investigations by the U.S. intelligence agencies, former FBI director Robert Mueller, and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence have all concluded that Russia was responsible for the hacking.
The impeachment effort began after a whistleblower within the intelligence community filed a complaint concerning the efforts of Trump and others to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and condition a meeting between Ukraine's president and Trump on an announcement that the desired investigations had been launched.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan spoke just before Welch, using his time to complain that the whistleblower -- whose identity is protected under federal law -- was not testifying, referring to the whistleblower as the person who started it all.
Welch began is remarks by stating, “I’d be glad to have the person who started it all to come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”
Once the laughter had subsided, Welch used the remainder of his five minutes to clarify the issue at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, stating, “The question is here is not a dispute about the enormous power a president has. The question is whether there was an abuse of that power. The president can fire an ambassador for any reason whatsoever. The president can change his policy, as he did when he opened the door for Turkey to go in and invade Kurdistan despite opposition from many of his major advisers.
"The president could change his position and our position on Ukraine. But is there a limit? There is, because our Constitution says no one is above the law. And that limit is that one cannot, even as president, use the public trust of high office for personal gain.
"The law prohibits any one of us here on the dais from seeking foreign assistance in our campaigns. The question for us is whether the use of power by the president was for the benefit of advancing his political interests in the 2020 campaign... If the president wants to attack Joe Biden and his son he’s free to do so all fair and square in campaigns. He’s just not free to change our foreign policy unless he gets assistance in that campaign. That’s a line he can’t cross.”
Welch then asked Taylor to briefly explain why withholding aid to Ukraine interfered with our security goals.
“One of our national security goals is to resolve conflict in Europe," Taylor replied, adding that the biggest conflict in Europe currently is between Ukraine and Russia and that the U.S. has sought to facilitate negotiation between the two, while supporting Ukraine.
Some Republicans have argued that because the aid was released after the White House apparently learned of the whistleblower's complaint, the president didn't withhold the aid.
Welch noted that when Mueller testified before Congress he expressed a fear that Russian interference in our elections "would be the new normal." He then said the President had attempted to get Ukraine to investigate an already disproven theory that Ukraine had interfered in U.S. elections.
“Is there a new normal that you fear that a president, any president, can use Congressionally-approved foreign aid as a lever to get personal advantage in something that is in his interest but no the public interest?” Welch asked.
“That should not be the case, Mr. Welch," Taylor answered.