WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., joined a bipartisan group of more then 100 legislators calling on the commissioner of Major League Baseball (MLB) to abandon a proposal that would eliminate, among other minor league teams, the Vermont Lake Monsters.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Welch and 105 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives criticized the cutting of 42 minor league teams proposed during contract negotiations between MLB and Minor League Baseball.
The two organizations are currently negotiating over the renewal of a contract set to expire next September.
“Minor league baseball teams like Vermont’s beloved Lake Monsters are part of the fabric of communities across the country,” Welch said in a statement released Tuesday. “They provide affordable, family friendly entertainment and help drive local economies.”
In their letter, legislators told the commissioner he was “the most important steward of the great game of baseball and tasked with ensuring the popularity and love of it across the world.
“Reducing the number of Minor League Baseball clubs and overhauling a century-old system that has been consistently safeguarded by Congress is not in the best interest of the overall game of baseball, especially when Major League Baseball’s revenues are at all-time highs.”
The New York Times reported late last week that MLB sought to have Minor League Baseball sever ties with 42 teams as a part of a renewed contract.
Those teams would then be welcomed to join a lower-quality Dream League, a proposal that one minor league referred to as a “death sentence” for those teams in the Times‘ coverage of the proposal.
MLB has argued the cuts would allow MLB to improve player development and working conditions in the minor leagues.
Welch criticized the proposal as a “grave mistake for the MLB to follow through on the proposal,” threatening to “work with House colleagues from across the country to take a close look at the statutory advantages afforded the league by Congress over the years, including its lucrative anti-trust exemption.”
“[This proposal] would deal a devastating blow to the livelihood of their supportive communities,” Welch wrote in a statement. “I hope this is a negotiating ploy as both sides enter into negotiations over a new contract.”