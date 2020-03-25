WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal legislation introduced Wednesday by Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., could bolster broadband connections for low-income families and students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Welch and his Republican counterpart from Kansas, Roger Marshall.
The two announced Wednesday they had introduced legislation in the House of Representatives for creating a $2 billion Keeping Critical Connections fund at the Federal Communications Commission, which could be tapped to compensate small broadband providers offering free or discounted services to low-income families and students affected by the current outbreak of COVID-19.
The proposed legislation comes as millions of employees have been asked to work remotely due to social distancing measures intended to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
Millions of students have also been asked to attend classes and lessons remotely as public schools and universities close across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With millions of people required to stay home and students across the country learning from home, broadband access is essential,” Welch said in a written statement. “Small providers get it – the service they provide is a lifeline to parents and children who need to learn, work, and stay connected with loved ones during these difficult times.
“This bill ensures small providers can continue to provide their essential service during and after this crisis,” Welch continued. “We should pass this bipartisan bill immediately.”
“Now more than ever we’re seeing how important it is to have access to a fast and reliable broadband connection,” Marshall said in a statement. “With the closure of Kansas schools along with more and more people adopting teleworking procedures, our rural telecommunications providers are working around the clock to ensure students, communities, and businesses have reliable internet access, no matter where they live.
“This bill will provide assistance to small companies trying to address the unique rural telecommunications needs posed by the coronavirus pandemic and ensure that all Americans can remain connected during this difficult time.”
Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D – Minn., and Kevin Cramer, R – N.D.