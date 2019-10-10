WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Peter Welch (D – Vt.) joined counterparts from Pennsylvania earlier this week to introduce legislation looking to suspend a restriction to Medicare that, according to a statement from Welch’s office, limits access to prescription drugs for some beneficiaries.
Introduced Tuesday, the “Better Tools to Lower Costs Act of 2019” would suspend an asset limit used to decide who qualifies for a low-income subsidy program known as the “Extra Help” program, which provides subsidies for reducing the costs of premiums and deductibles for accessing prescription drugs under Medicare.
In order to access the Extra Help program, applicants need to meet both an income threshold and an asset threshold based off of how much money an individual or a couple may have in cash, checking and savings accounts, and IRAs.
Currently, that asset limit is placed at $9,230 for individuals and $14,600 for couples.
According to a statement from Welch’s office, the Better Tools to Lower Costs Act would suspend the asset threshold that, per Welch’s office, “restricts low-income individuals who may have a small amount of retirement savings or emergency cash stowed away from applying for the subsidies they desperately need.”
“With prescription drug prices skyrocketing, it’s more important than ever for vulnerable Medicare recipients to have easy access to assistance,” Welch said in a statement. “This bill would make sure that seniors are not penalized for saving for their future or prevented from applying for subsidies by onerous paperwork.
“It is an important step towards making sure seniors can afford the drugs they need.”
According to the Social Security Administration, subsidies under the Extra Help program are estimated to be worth around $4,900 per person, per year.
Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon and Brendan F. Boyle, both Democrats from Pennsylvania, joined Welch in introducing the Better Tools for Lower Costs Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.