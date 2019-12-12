WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R – Wash., introduced legislation Wednesday for establishing a grant program to support households looking to upgrade inefficient stoves for more efficient models, according to a statement from Welch’s office.
If passed, the Wood Heaters Emissions Reduction Act (WHERA) of 2019 would authorize the annual allocation of $75 million for six years to support a grant program incentivizing households to upgrade old wood stoves for more efficient and cleaner-burning stoves.
The program would be administered by state and regional agencies, with a set percentage also administered through tribal governments, according to a draft of the bill introduced in the U.S. Senate.
The legislation would also encourage recycling of older stoves replaced through the program, according to Welch’s office.
“Many Vermonters rely on wood stoves to stay warm through our long winters,” Welch said in a statement. “This common sense, bipartisan bill will help interested homeowners upgrade to more efficient modern stoves. Doing so will lower heating bills and help the environment.”
According to Vermont Dept. of Public Services, 38 percent of homes in Vermont are heated at least in part through burning wood, and making heating more efficient factors into the state’s larger comprehensive energy plan for reducing carbon emissions.
The draft of WHERA introduced by Welch is a companion bill to legislation introduced to the Senate earlier this year by Senators Thomas Carper, D – Del., and Lisa Murkowski, R – Alaska.