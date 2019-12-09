SOUTH BURLINGTON – Speaking at a press conference in South Burlington Monday, Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., detailed legislation intended to lower prescription drug prices the House of Representatives is expected to consider Thursday.
According to a statement from Welch’s office Monday afternoon, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry over the most expensive and utilized drugs covered by Medicare.
Savings negotiated under the Cummings Act would be made available to commercial health insurance plans covering the same drugs, according to Welch’s office, and refusal to negotiate would result in a “steep tax penalty” being placed on the refusing pharmaceutical company.
“It is a common sense solution that empowers the federal government to negotiate lower drug prices with Big Pharma,” Welch said in a statement. “There is simply no reason why the federal government, the largest purchaser of drugs in the nation, should pay retail drug prices through the Medicare program.
“Lower drug prices will provide across-the-board relief to seniors, taxpayers, businesses and consumers.”
According to leading Democrats, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would save taxpayers and consumers approximately $500 billion to $1 trillion over 10 years, which Welch’s office said would then be committed to an expansion of Medicare benefits, increased research funding, community health centers and efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
The legislation is named for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D – Md., who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.
The two had previously partnered on advocating for negotiating lower prescription prices, a long time goal for Democrats, and Welch is cited as a cosponsor on prescription drug price legislation introduced by Cummings this January.
In 2017, the two met with Pres. Donald Trump for what appeared to be an early endorsement by the President for proposals to allow the government to negotiate prescription prices.
The Trump Administration has since soured on the House’s proposal and has thrown its weight behind a competing bill in the Senate, arguing the House proposal would limit the amount of new drugs coming onto the market, the New York Times reported last week.
Speaking at the Burlington International Airport Monday, Welch was joined by Jericho resident Lanie Kanat, whose son is living with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that can result in learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.
“This comprehensive bill will bring long overdue drug price relief to Vermont’s consumers, including families like the Kanats who are struggling to afford lifesaving medicines,” said Welch.
Welch previously introduced a price negotiation bill in 2010.