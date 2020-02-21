ST. ALBANS CITY – Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., championed the roll of small businesses in Vermont’s economy as he introduced a roundtable on small business financing in St. Albans early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s forum came courtesy of the Vermont branch of the Small Business Administration (SBA), which brought together financiers from banks and organizations like the Vermont Economic Development Authority for a roundtable discussion at the 14th Star Brewing Company.
Welch, who was only on hand to deliver opening remarks, praised small businesses as a means to develop Vermont’s economy in lieu of depending on “some of those big mega corporations to come in and rescue us.”
“The situation here in Vermont is that we need to build our economy,” Welch said. “And the best way to do that is not to depend on some of those big mega corporations to come in and rescue us – it’s for Vermonters to decide, like 14th Star, that they want to start a business.”
Welch used 14th Star Brewing Company as his example of small business success in Vermont, telling an audience of small business owners and high schools students, “It’s incredible to be here, because what a success story.”
The story behind 14th Star Brewing Company, the St. Albans-based brewery whose craft beers can be found as far away as New Jersey, stems from its founders’ time in the military, where they first talked about opening a brewery while deployed before building their business upon returning to Vermont.
Their story was tapped several times Wednesday morning, by both Welch and by the brewery’s current chief executive officer Andrea Gagner.
“They came back and started the business, and it took off very quickly,” said Gagner. “Not everyone has a feeling for what it’s like to be military and starting your own business, but the part of this story that really resonates with everybody is the fact that they had a dream, and here we are – the dream became a reality.”
“A couple soldiers in Afghanistan come up with a business plan and come home and start a business that’s doing so much all around the state,” Welch said.
Welch similarly praised the ongoing economic revitalization in St. Albans at large, in particular telling a class of Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans business students in the audience, “In a lot of ways, you students are lucky, because you’ve got a thriving community.”
“It’s really exciting here in St. Albans,” Welch said. “I travel around Vermont a lot, and it’s tough in a lot of our rural communities, but St. Albans has just been transforming itself for the last several years and it’s a real success story.”
Franklin County Industrial Development Corp. (FCIDC) executive director and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said that same success story was shared by Franklin County as a whole.
“My story... is that 50 years ago, when [FCIDC] was created, the unemployment rate was 12 percent,” Smith said. “Now we’re one of the best-off counties in the state. Our population is growing. Our unemployment rate is 2.5 percent. We have no vacant space for manufacturing...
“We’ve been very fortunate with investment in Swanton, investment in Enosburgh, Montgomery and St. Albans. We’re very fortunate to have the commitment of community that we do.”
Wednesday’s event continued with a roundtable about small business financing organized and hosted by Vermont’s branch of the SBA, a federal agency providing support for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Both Welch and Gagner praised SBA’s work to try and bring financers together with prospective business owners in St. Albans.
“The Small Business Administration and others are doing a great job to help Vermonters who have an idea for building an economy, building a business in a place where they can do something that gives them satisfaction, and creates work and jobs for the local economy,” Welch said. “It takes a partnership and it takes working together.”
“A lot of [our success] is due to the resources that were available to us while building this business,” Gagner said. “This is what this is about today – there’s so many resources our there.”
Welch left soon after he spoke Wednesday, leaving for a tour of downtown Fairfax covered in Thursday’s Messenger and for a meeting with business leaders in Milton.