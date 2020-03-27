WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic $2.2 trillion bailout package for fortifying the U.S. economy against the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, sending the historically massive bailout bill to the President’s desk Friday by way of a voice vote.
In a statement issued following the stimulus package’s passage, Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., heralded the bill’s passage as a means for providing “much needed assistance to families who are struggling to make ends meet, small businesses trying to figure out how to keep the lights on, and our medical providers who are caring for our loved ones and neighbors.”
Also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES Act, the massive bailout package earmarks $500 billion for a lending program to support businesses distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and creates a $367 billion fund specifically supporting small businesses impacted by measures taken to stagger the pandemic.
The bill also sets up funding to provide most American adults a $1,200 direct payment and commits more than $130 billion to hospitals and $150 billion to state and local governments stressed by their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill also guarantees nearly $10 billion in agricultural supports and almost $16 billion for stabilizing the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP.
According to a prior release from the office of Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., Vermont was expected to receive $2 billion in federal funds through the CARES Act.
Welch, like Leahy and his counterpart Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., agreed the CARES Act would likely be followed by other measures for supporting the economy as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic grinds who economic sectors to a halt.
“We have more work to do to pull us out of this unprecedented crisis, but this bill is an important step to help us get there,” Welch said. “Vermonters know that we are all in this together.”
Like Welch, both Leahy and Sanders supported the passage of the CARES Act.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law.