WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., announced Thursday a plan drafted by Congressional Democrats to leverage federal funding and other regulations to promote the development of broadband infrastructure.
Dubbed the House Democratic Plan to Connect All Americans to Affordable Broadband Internet, the plan would earmark more than $80 billion in federal funds and provide low-interest loans for building out broadband infrastructure in the U.S.
The bill would also require broadband providers using public infrastructure to provide an “affordable” service option and offer room for public-private partnerships and cooperatives that have become the norm in rural communities looking to address broadband connectivity shortfalls.
According to Welch’s office, the plan comes amid reports that Congressional Republicans would be interested in including broadband funding in future stimulus packages intended to help weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With millions of people required to stay home and students across the country learning from home, this pandemic has sharpened the digital divide that exists across America,” Welch said in a statement. “We need to act now to close this divide and connect all Americans with high-speed, affordable broadband. Our students, health care providers, business owners, and farmers need high-speed internet to survive in the modern economy.”
While much of Vermont maintains some sort of moderate access to Internet, the state’s Dept. of Public Service reports that more than a fifth of the state lacks access to Internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second – the Federal Communications Commission’s benchmark for advanced telecommunications.
Welch is a senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee and Rural Broadband Taskforce, and is co-founder of the House Rural Broadband Caucus.
A summary of Congressional Democrats’ broadband plan is available online at https://bit.ly/2VQjdrZ.