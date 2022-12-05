ST. ALBANS — A glut of fires enhanced by hard winds this past weekend had local fire departments working for 11 hours to tame blazes at multiple locations.
The origins and causes of the fires are still under investigation, city Fire Chief Matt Mulheron said, but he estimated that in total, the fires most likely caused over $600,000 in damages since they destroyed multiple buildings.
No injuries were reported.
The first call of the night was at 9:21 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, when firefighters responded to a burning dumpster at Greenwood Cemetery, which was extinguished.
Two hours later, another call came in after local residents noticed a building on fire at 100 Aldis Street. Mulheron said the primary structure was a 18,000 square foot warehouse full of building supplies, such as wood flooring and lumber.
During the response, firefighters also saw two more nearby buildings – a vacant house and old barn – catch aflame.
By the time they put out all three blazes, each building was a total loss.
The final fire of the evening began on Lemnah Drive when a resident’s Little Free Library began to burn. That fire started at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Mulheron said his department had spent most of the night tackling the fires and their aftermath, and firefighters were able to leave the scenes by 11 a.m. the next day.
As for the cause, Mulherson said inspectors have yet to determine how the fires started, and it’s too early to say whether the three fires were connected.
Other responding agencies include the St. Albans Town Fire Department, the St. Albans Police Department, Georgia Fire & Rescue, Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, the Sheldon Fire Department, the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, the Fairfax Fire Department, the Swanton Village Fire Department and Swanton Police Department.
Blaze in Swanton
While firefighters in St. Albans were wrapping up the night fighting the Aldis fire, firefighters in Swanton were also busy putting out a fire that broke out at a single-family dwelling on St. Albans Road.
Fire crews responded to the scene by 7 a.m. Saturday, but heavy winds spread the fire, which eventually destroyed at least half of the residence.
The homeowners, Amanda and Shawn Ploof, were home when the fire started, but they were uninjured. Since then, community members have rallied to help raise money for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.