FRANKLIN COUNTY — While the crowds headed to downtown St. Albans for the Vermont Maple Festival, law enforcement had a handful of situations to respond to this past weekend.
Here’s a quick rundown.
Thursday, April 21
ST. ALBANS — A man tried to smash-in one of the large storefront windows of Food City last Thursday morning, April 21. The St. Albans Police Department responded to the call at around 4:40 a.m. to interview store staff who said they saw a lone male breaking the store window and attempting to enter.
Police later identified the man as Allan Boomhower, 32, of St. Albans. He was arrested and charged with unlawful mischief and unlawful trespass. According to police, the incident was isolated and all involved parties have since been accounted for.
Those who may have more information on the incident are encouraged to call SAPD at 802-524-2166.
ST. ALBANS — Following up on a complaint of suspicious activity involving juveniles, Larry Messier, 73, was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The investigation into Messier was initiated by the St. Albans Police Department after officers received complaints about suspicious activity occurring at Messier’s residence on North Main Street in St. Albans, back in early April.
Based on the information provided, the department referred to the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, and subsequent interviews led to the eventual application for a search warrant of Messier’s residence.
Messier is scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court on May 31. The investigation, however, is ongoing, and the public is encouraged to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (802-524-2121) or SAPD (802-524-2166) with any information.
Friday, April 22
GRAND ISLE — After a group of people opened fire at a passing vehicle in Grand Isle last Friday, Vermont State Police are looking for more information on who was involved.
Investigators have since determined that the incident involved a “drug-related dispute” between two groups known to each other. During the incident, one group, riding in a Volkswagen sedan with New York plates, encountered a second group driving a gray or silver Range Rover with Pennsylvania plates, while traveling on Adams School Road in Grand Isle.
The encounter, however, quickly resulted in gunfire when a man began shooting from the Volkswagen. Police later identified assault-style rifle casings at the scene from the multiple rounds fired.
Police also found the Volkswagen, which was subsequently abandoned by its occupants. The Range Rover was also spotted by a state trooper and was pursued before the Range Rover escaped south heading toward the greater Burlington area.
No bystanders were present during the shooting and the Vermont State Police is unaware of any injuries suffered by the Range Rover occupants.
Vermont State Police are looking for more information about the incident and have released a photo of at least two people involved. Those with tips can call the St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 or tips can also be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Saturday, April 23
ST. ALBANS — A disagreement in the parking lot in front of Planet Fitness escalated this past Saturday afternoon when Elijah Powers, 21, allegedly pulled out a handgun to point it at another person.
After hearing reports of the incident at around 4:45 p.m., the St. Albans Police Department arrived on scene and arrested Powers, of Fairfax. He was charged with reckless endangerment and is scheduled to appear May 9 at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse.
The man Powers allegedly pointed his gun at also had a handgun on his person. Neither discharged the weapons.
Sunday, April 24
ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Town Fire Department crews responded to a minor structure fire on Beauregard Drive, which damaged at least one of two businesses at the location.
No one was injured.
ST. ALBANS — The Walmart in St. Albans was evacuated Sunday night right after 8 p.m. for a bomb threat.
More information on both the above incidents has been requested.
