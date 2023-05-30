SHELDON — A head-on collision in Sheldon on state Route 105 resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday night, May 27.
According to state police, a Chevy Malibu – driven by Nicholas Tanner, 40 of Highgate – was traveling west on the state route near Lumbra Road at around 9 p.m. when his car crossed into the eastbound lane, causing a head-on collision.
Immediately following, both cars came to rest in the eastbound lane, and the Malibu caught on fire.
Tanner was pronounced dead on scene.
A passenger in the second vehicle – Olivia Miles, 6, of Enosburg – also died. She was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for treatment and later succumbed to her injuries
The other passengers in the second vehicle, Chad and Alisha Miles, both of Enosburg, received minor non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Other assisting groups include the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, as well as the Sheldon Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash or Tanner is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111x4047.
Editor's note: For those looking for another way to help, a GoFundMe has been started for the Miles family.
