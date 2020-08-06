SWANTON — Some residents along Maquam Shore Road are seeking tax relief after a hot summer with little rainfall has left the northern shores of Maquam Bay choked with weeds.
The weeds make it difficult to get into the water for boating and swimming, but when they die and begin to decay the stench is deeply unpleasant.
On Tuesday, resident Pam Hoss told the selectboard, “I have smelled a lot of smells in my life, and it makes me want to vomit.”
Weeds usually become a problem in Maquam Bay in the late summer and into the fall, but low water levels and high temperatures have combined to bring an early onslaught of green. According to U.S. Geological Service data, the lake has been a foot lower this week than it was during the same week in 2019, despite the rain brought by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Maquam Shore resident Roger George said it is not just the weeds that are unpleasant, but a deep brown muck that accompanies them. “It sticks to you and smells,” he said.
Last year he tried to rake it away. “I accomplished very little except getting my feet stained,’ George said.
Residents, George said, “can’t allow their pets to go into the water, can’t allow their young children and grandchildren to go into the water.”
George purchased his house in 2007. There were weeds then, but not the gunk, he said. “There’s always been weeds growing in the summer, supposedly because they are so well-nourished.”
“It gets worse and worse every year,” said Anna Morrison, whose family has owned a cottage on the bay since 1962. “In a bad year, you can’t even get into the water... because there’s so much muck you have to walk through.” There are years, she said, where the muck reaches knee-level.
George brought the issue to the town’s attention at the July 21 selectboard meeting. He returned on Tuesday. He said both selectboard chair Joel Clark and town administrator David Jescavage have come out to see the problem.
At the July 21 meeting, Clark asked Jescavage to ask someone from the state to come and discuss the issue with the board. Jesacavage said Tuesday he has not been successful in that effort.
George said, he too, has reached out to the Agency of Natural Resources. He was told that the homeowners could get together and hire someone to remove the weeds, but first they would need a state permit and that getting one is a fairly involved process.
“Everybody blames the farmers for manure runoff and so on,” George said, but he is also concerned about human waste.
“There are still a number of old camps from the 20s, 30s and 40s,” he said. While new construction along the bay has to meet contemporary standards for dealing with human waste. The older homes and cottages are not required to make improvements. Nor are their sewer systems inspected.
In Vermont, the state has tried to convince lakeside property owners to voluntarily have their septic systems tested and make necessary improvements. The state’s Lake Wise program offers guidance to property owners on how to identify ways to reduce their impact on water quality, including septic systems.
George also wondered whether dredging to deepen the shallow bay might help. “That bay has filled in quite a bit,” he said.
“My main goal is to have water quality improved,” he said.
It’s not just homeowners on Maquam Shore and Lake Street that are losing out, George said, but the broader community. Swanton Village owns a beach on Maquam Bay. It has a picnic tables, restrooms and a boat launch. “People were using it in June,” George said. But once the weeds, the muck and the smell arrived in July they stopped.
“It’s in the community’s interest not to let something like that happen to what could be a popular recreation spot,” George said.
Some homeowners are considering seeking property tax adjustments. Clark indicated Tuesday he had received a letter from Alan Lawler about the conditions in Maquam Bay and asking how to get his property reassessed.
Morrison, too, has written to the selectboard about her property’s assessed value. “The Selectboard may feel that it is helpless to do anything to reverse the damage that has been done to our family’s vacation property, and to our neighbors—but there is one thing Swanton can, and should, do as soon as possible: abate the assessed value of our properties to reflect the significant loss of amenities our cabin has suffered over the past several years,” she wrote.
“I was shocked in late July when I came to camp for a two day visit,” she continued. “The smell of rotting weeds and muck was so overpowering, that I could not have coffee and breakfast outside. I was shocked—and angered—that my many years of enjoying this once-special place I enjoyed as a child, climbing along the shore rocks, were drawing to a close.”
George said that the town assesses all lakeside property the same, regardless of water quality issues. “How is it fair that we be taxed at the same level as people who have better conditions?” he asked.
“Nobody can sell property there in the summer months and early fall,” he said, because potential buyers would see the conditions.
There is precedent. in 2015, Georgia lowered the assessed values of lakeside properties because of water conditions.
Ultimately, what the homeowners want is for the town to champion the cause of improving the water quality. “All of us would be delighted if the town partnered with whomever to try to bring some improvement and relief,” George said.
The St. Albans Area Watershed Association (SAAWA) owns two weed harvesters and is now in its sixteenth year of removing weeds from the bay. Steve Cushing, who heads that effort, said weed growth in the bay has been less than expected given the low water levels and the clarity of the water.
Cushing suggested the muck in Maquam Bay may be caused in part by filamentous algae, which grows on the bottom of the lake and rises to the top when it gets warm. It also, he said, smells like dead fish. “We haven’t come up with a great solution for how to get it out,” he said.
St. Albans Town uses a rake to clear decaying weeds and any filamentous algae that’s blown onto the shore away, Cushing said.
SAAWA’s weed harvesting work is supported by private donations, the towns of Georgia and St. Albans, St. Albans City, and a state grant.