ST. ALBANS — After town stormwater coordinator Emmalee Cherington brought questions on weed harvesting this past month, town officials are weighing the pros and cons of the program if they continue to fund it.
Each year, the St. Albans Area Watershed Association (SAAWA) uses harvesters — boats equipped with conveyor belts and cutters — to pull tons of unwanted plant material out of St. Albans Bay. The harvesters scooped up almost 90,000 bushels of plants in 2020 alone, according to SAAWA member Steve Cushing.
There’s no definitive answer, however, to whether the work improves the overall water quality of the lake. And if local municipalities decide to pull their annual funding for the 18-year-old program, the alternatives would be more costly.
The Town of St. Albans provides $7,500 annually to the harvesting budget. The City of St. Albans pays $10,500, and the Town of Georgia contributes $2,500. Cushing went before the town’s Selectboard and St. Albans City Council this month to provide a breakdown of those dollars in its defense.
“I really think we’re getting the best bang for the buck,” Cushing said Sept. 13 in front of St. Albans City Council. “We’re really fortunate to have this solid funding for this year, and we think we’re seeing some results.”
The Eurasian watermilfoil issue
The major complication of SAAWA’s weed harvester program is Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive plant species found throughout Lake Champlain which reproduces primarily by fragmentation.
Cherington sent a memo to town officials Sept. 16 raising questions about the plant’s spread after she visited SAAWA to talk about the town’s phosphorus mitigation efforts.
“At the SAAWA presentation,” Cherington’s memo reads. “I stated that I wanted to do more research before committing to the harvester because I have concerns about the efficacy and potential spread by fragmentation by the effort.”
In the memo, Cherington recommended investment into other areas as opposed to seasonal harvester cuttings. She named other options, such as diver-assisted suction harvesting, benthic matts and native milfoil weevil release.
While alternatives to harvesting could be more effective in the long run, such investments would be expensive. For example, keeping down plant life with divers — especially for an area the size of St. Albans Bay — would be a huge and costly undertaking, said Misha Cetner, an environmental analyst with the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
In comparison, the three-month-long program, which stretches from July to September each year, relies on a $25,000 budget. Cetner’s agency provided $5,038 in grant funds to fund the watershed association’s harvesting program to clear out overly grown areas of the bay.
“Typically, mechanical harvesters are used for establishing things like navigation lanes and clearing out areas of varied plant growth, like impacted boating or impacted swimming areas,” Cetner said. “It’s a tool that can remove a lot of plant material.”
No clear data
No matter the alternative, there’s no hard scientific evidence outside of anecdotal observation to suggest that harvesting is causing uninhibited spread of Eurasian watermilfoill in the first place, Cetner said.
No data sets are available to answer the question, and it’s hard to say whether just two harvesters are the major spreaders of the invasive plant species when there’s plenty of other boats making waves, he said.
During his visits to local governments, Cushing also made arguments that the lack of plant material on certain beaches suggests that there are other variables at play outside of the harvester.
Government officials, however, left the larger conversation for a later day. Before receiving Cushing’s report on Monday, Sept. 20, town manager Carrie Johnson tabled the conversation.
“Tonight isn’t supposed to be a debate about the validity or the lack of the weed harvester at this point,” she said.
