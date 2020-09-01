September 3
Highgate Selectboard Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Highgate Arena, Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85673623881 — Or by phone — 425-436-6365 Access code 188557
Agenda items of interest:
- Public Comment: Sue Cota illegal dumping, Monument Rd
- Peter Geraw, Pickles Snack Shack Vendor Application
- Treasurer Update: Check warrants
- Town Clerk Update: General Election – Nov. 3
- Administrator Update: Rollo Rd Project Contract
- CUD Rep Appointment
- Cherry Hill Property
- Fire Dept Bylaws for Signature