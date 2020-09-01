Highgate selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet, 3-5-2020

Sharon Bousquet, reelected as the chair of the Highgate selectboard during the board’s latest reorganizaiton, chairs the board’s March 5 meeting.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

September 3

Highgate Selectboard Meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Highgate Arena, Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85673623881 — Or by phone — 425-436-6365 Access code 188557

Agenda items of interest:

  • Public Comment: Sue Cota illegal dumping, Monument Rd
  • Peter Geraw, Pickles Snack Shack Vendor Application
  • Treasurer Update: Check warrants
  • Town Clerk Update: General Election – Nov. 3
  • Administrator Update: Rollo Rd Project Contract
  • CUD Rep Appointment
  • Cherry Hill Property
  • Fire Dept Bylaws for Signature

