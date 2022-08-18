Nicole Lacharite and Noah Clokey were married at their home in Fairfax on Saturday, Aug. 13. The ceremony was officiated by the mother of the bride, Judy Fredette.
Nicole Lacharite’s parents are Michael Lacharite from Durham, North Carolina and Judy Fredette from Winooski, Vermont. Noah Clokey’s parents are Jeffrey Clokey from Fairfax, Vermont and Tricia Cole from Enfield, Connecticut.
