The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A) will be offering three webinars in May on adjusting to life during the COVID-19. The first will focus on using technology safely, the second on grief and the third on mindfulness and stress reduction.
Cyber Aware Tech Training, Thursday, May 7 at 1 p.m. Presented through a collaborative effort with AT&T. As life shifts online and we take advantage of connected technology like smart phones, tablets, and other devices to virtually engage with colleagues and loved ones, we all need to be aware of potential risks. The good news is we are here to provide simple, fast steps that we can all use to protect against scams, fraud, robocalling and more. This interactive session will share how we can stay safe in a digital world while taking full advantage of the latest connected technology and devices. The AT&T presenters for the event include Ryan Clark, Regional Director of AT&T VT External Affairs, Michael Hartigan, Director of Public Affairs – AT&T New England, and Shane Anderson, AT&T Store Manager, Montpelier. This session is free.
Navigating Through Grief and Loss During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Friday, May 8 at 1 p.m. This session will help us to acknowledge and validate complex layers of grief during these difficult in times of uncertainty. How do you cope with your sense of loss? How can you stay connected while in physical isolation? What should you say or not say to someone who is grieving? We will explore supportive strategies for confronting the grief and anxiety one may experience in the midst of all these unknowns. Presented by Francesca Arnoldy, Program Director, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine’s End-of-Life Doula Professional Certificate Program. The cost is $20.
Mindfulness Practices for Stress Reduction and Self-Care in Uncertain Times, Friday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. Together we will explore how mindfulness concepts, skills, and practices can support us with stress reduction and self-care during this dynamic time. Participants will have an opportunity to experience a mindfulness practice and have simple practices/resources to take away to support them on a daily basis, as they navigate the present demands. The hour and a half session will end with a Q &A. Presented by Deb Sherrer, M.A., C-IAYT, Psychotherapist, Yoga Therapist, and Mindfulness Instructor. This session is free.
To register for the V4A Training events, visit our website at https://www.vermont4a.org/training-program. For questions, please email nita@vermont4a.org. Donations are welcome.