ENOSBURG — A weatherization nonprofit from Maine is helping Franklin County prepare for winter by assembling window insulators at a low cost.
WindowDressers will provide the materials and instruction for volunteers to build their own insulators this Friday, Nov. 18, to Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Enosburg Opera House.
The window insulators add an extra layer of air between the interior and exterior of a window, letting less heat escape. They save approximately $30 in heating costs per year per window, and should last around five to ten years.
The insulators are made of a pine frame wrapped in clear polyolefin film that creates a gap between the films to trap air. A foam gasket is added to the frames that let the frames slide into windows and stay secure until the weather warms up.
According to WindowDressers, the cost is 50% to 75% cheaper than commercial window insulation at around $40 per window, and low income households can receive free insulators.
Marlena Valenta, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission energy and climate planner, is heading the Enosburg event and said the community has had a great response to the project already.
“Heating is incredibly expensive, and we’ve been having some really cold winters,” Valenta told the Messenger. “We have had such a positive response; people have been really into the idea and we’ve had a lot of people already signed up to get inserts.”
Valenta said that to receive a window dressing, people must come to the opera house to help assemble them.
“When someone orders inserts, they are also agreeing to help volunteer at the community build,” Valenta said. “Everyone is supposed to work together to get the inserts made.”
However, for people with physical impairments, Valenta said there is a job for everyone. Whether they have arthritic hands, can’t stand, or have other impairments, she said everyone can help out in some way, and if they can’t help build themselves they can send a friend or relative to build for them.
The building itself will be simple labor, Valenta said, and no prior experience will be necessary.
Building shifts are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a break for lunch, then another shift from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m from Friday, Nov. 18 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Volunteers will be provided with lunch, and anyone can stay for both shifts if they would like. Valenta said they have enough materials for 144 inserts, and while signups happened online at windowdressers.org volunteers can walk in for any shift.
Valenta said some people have been able to use the project to get a $100 weatherization rebate from Efficiency Vermont, from their DIY Weatherization incentive.
“There’s a housing crisis in Vermont, so it’s hard to live in a home that is well-weatherized or newer,” Valenta said “So this is a way to make sure all houses have access to that savings.”
