On Friday night, a group of 540 people consisting of community leaders and businesses, families and students, slept outside to support and raise awareness for youth facing homelessness.
The Spectrum Sleep Out on March 25, saw participants from across Franklin and Chittenden Counties. While all slept outside in separate places, each had the same goal of raising money for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
Centered in Burlington and St. Albans, Spectrum aims to empower young people and their families, while helping out with basic needs, housing, life skills and counseling.
Boy scouts from Colchester Troop 691 have been participating in the event since 2019.
The scouts, ranging from ages 11 to 17 usually camp out in a field, building snow shelters as part of a campout weekend, Scoutmaster Jeremy Watarz said.
Unfortunately due to rainy weather, the scouts settled for a chilly night in a garage.
The scouts’ had set a goal to raise $500. On the night of the sleepout, they had raised $1,655.
Tammy and Kevin Niquette, of The Vinyl Answer Sign Company, participated by sleeping out in their backyard in Georgia.
The couple said they decided to participate because Spectrum and all the social services it provides play an important part in making a positive impact on children.
“We want the youth to thrive now more than ever,” Tammy said. “They need a stronger safety net. I realize that in the social services, they can literally change that child’s path and they [children] can have a better outcome, with not only better mental and physical, behavioral help, but they’ll be more likely to graduate, get a better job and avoid the criminal justice system and addiction.”
The Niquette’s team raised over $1,000 by talking with people, spreading the word and reaching out about the important social services.
Tammy expressed some worry about sleeping outside. She said they have a game camera and have caught coyotes, foxes and tons of deer wandering around the backyard.
“It’s a lot of wildlife and I’m a city girl,” she said. “It’s all for a great cause, so we’ll deal with the elements, because that’s just the way it is … You can't always predict the elements and we’re going to rough it.”
Tom O’Keefe, from Vermont Information Processing in Colchester, said when he was asked to participate, he couldn’t think of a more deserving organization to help out.
“Coming from a very supportive household growing up, I can only hope that Spectrum can provide some level of support to young people that did not have the same structures as I have had,” O’Keefe wrote in an email to the Messenger. “This is so important for young people as they make their way in the world and Spectrum has had success with this and has made an impact in our community. We are blessed as a community to have an organization like Spectrum and I want to support them.”
