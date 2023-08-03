FRANKLIN COUNTY — In a library basement in Swanton, a group of 10 elderly women sit on plastic chairs, drumsticks in hand and colorful yoga balls in front of them. To the tune of “Start Me Up,” the group bangs their sticks down in unison, cheering and singing along all the while.
Franklin local and Zumba instructor Maureen Sodaro leads the group on this Wednesday afternoon. “It’s Mick Jagger’s 80th birthday,” she says of the Rolling Stones song choice.
“He’s too young for me,” one participant calls out as she drums on her yoga ball.
This is the Golden Beats program. Designed for seniors, the Swanton Public Library program, run through Vermont wellness initiative Support And Services at Home (SASH), uses the rhythm of drumming to aid in brain development, improving mental acuity. It is just one of the many ways the library serves the community in unique and creative ways.
“We’re not just books,” director Abigael Gaudette said. “We obviously have books, but we also provide essential meeting spaces.”
The same is true of the Highgate Library & Community Center, which despite its tiny 800-square-feet, offers weekly programs for the youngest and the oldest in Highgate, as well as everyone in between.
“I think that a lot of people think a library is a place to check out a book, but you can check out anything, from cake pans to inflatable paddle boards,” said community member Lise Howrigan.
A meeting place for seniors
A small building along 1st Street, the Swanton Public Library has become something of a haven for those in the community who might not have a place to go otherwise.
“This has been a blessing for us seniors,” said one participant at the Golden Beats session on Wednesday, before rejoining the group to drum along to a Latin pop song.
Swanton doesn’t have a senior center, so Gaudette said it is important that the library provide a space where seniors can feel welcome. Bringing senior programs to the library was a focus for Gaudette when she came on as director.
“I’ve had several people come up to me and talk about how beneficial it is to them to just be able to leave their house and to have some place to come where they know there’s gonna be people to talk to, and people who are kind to them, which isn’t always the case for seniors,” Gaudette said. “To be able to come to a place that’s a little more relaxed and inviting is really beneficial to them.”
One program that has been a hit with Highgate community seniors is the weekly Grab and Go Meal. Partnering with Age Well Vermont, the library provides free pickup meals for seniors every Thursday. Librarian Adah DeRosier said the program has gotten the seniors in the community to get out of the house and socialize.
“It’s a really nice social opportunity. We get to chat with everybody, check in, see how they’re doing,” she said.
DeRosier also provides one-on-one, in-person technology training sessions with individuals in the community unfamiliar with technology, often seniors. Some of the attendees have never used a computer in their life, she said.
“Those are some of the most impactful meetings with patrons, because they walk away with a brand new life skill,” DeRosier said. “Just the pride that you see, using a computer for the first time, opening this brand new world to them.”
Programming for kids
Not only are Highgate Library’s programs for kids plentiful, they are unique. Offerings range from magicians, to mini golfing, to even the supernatural.
Monday afternoon, the library’s backyard garden hosted Mike Familant, a Bigfoot researcher and investigator. Familant entertained a small crowd of children and parents gathered at the library with his stories of his search for the sasquatch and his setup of supposed Bigfoot footprint casts.
Programs like these provide Highgate kids with the space for learning activities, said library trustee Rebecca Manning, who attended Familant’s talk with her son.
The Swanton Library also offers a multitude of programs for local kids. One way the library is unique is in its summer camp offerings, which are not typical for a library to run.
The three weeks of programming the library runs throughout the summer offer kids a space to play, make crafts, learn and read stories. Along with fun activities, there is a philanthropic aspect to the camps too, Gaudette said.
One camp in June focused on community service; kids cleaned up local areas including the rail trail, painted a mural and even made toys for the local humane society.
“We’re trying to inspire some volunteerism in the youth,” Gaudette said.
Affordability and accessibility
Another benefit of Swanton’s programs? Their affordability. Most programs run at the library are free, and those that aren’t are well below market price.
The library’s summer camps, which yield about 30 children per session, cost $50 per child, much less than similar programs in the area. Gaudette said the fee goes completely towards funding a portion of the supplies and extra staffing needed for the camps.
“99% of the things we offer here are free, and if they’re not free, they’re bare bones so we can pay for the supplies to put them on,” she said.
Lise Howrigan, who attended Highgate’s Bigfoot program with her young daughters, said the library’s programs both provide local fun for her kids and save her money. She recently took her kids on a free field trip to the ECHO Leahy Center in Burlington, run through the library’s summer community field trip program.
The program has been running for two years, DeRosier said. The library partners with the Highgate Arena to let kids and adults alike attend local museums and exhibits completely free of cost, including bus transportation.
“That saved me $60 plus, so if you pay attention to those things…” Howrigan said.
DeRosier said the field trip program often gets over 25 attendees per event, a very high number for a small-town program.
Need for expansion
At the Swanton Library, demand for programming is leading to expansion. Along with the programs already offered, the library is officially launching some new, STEM-oriented programs this fall, including a brand new robotics program.
And the library doesn’t just provide a safe haven for children and elderly residents. People of all ages come to the small building for support. Along with child literacy programs, the library hosts adults who are learning to read for the first time by having tutoring sessions in the library’s common room.
That common room, Gaudette said, is one of the library’s most important spaces.
Caseworker appointments and visits between parents and children supervised by the Vermont Department for Children and Families happen in that room, making it so that locals don’t have to drive or find transportation to St. Albans.
The Highgate Library also functions as the community center for the town, and therefore is in need of a much needed update in a new location, DeRosier said.
The demand for programming is so strong the library is planning to expand to a new building as part of the town’s Village Core expansion project, currently in its second phase of implementation.
“There was a feasibility study that was done back in 2017,” DeRosier said. “We can’t build up or out on this particular plot. So we have to build new in order to have a larger space.”
The Highgate community has been asking for a larger community space for a long time, Manning said.
“That’s been an ask from the community, is for that community center space. If people wanted to come and sit and visit over the paper and a coffee,” Manning gestured around the small room, outfitted with only two upholstered chairs, “this is the space.”
Whether it’s a preschooler or a senior citizen, library offerings are making a difference for all members of the community.
Children in the toddler time playgroup wander the colorful shelves of the Swanton library’s first floor, picking up different books and toys that catch their eye. One floor down, the Golden Beats play on.
From top to bottom, it seems there’s a place for everyone to belong here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.