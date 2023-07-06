ST. ALBANS — Every day, it’s getting harder to help people experiencing homelessness in St. Albans.
To better help, Ben Kaufmann needs more affordable housing. With few residential vacancies in the state, the people he serves – Vermont’s homeless population – can’t always find an affordable place to stay even if they have the funds.
The average length of stay at the Samaritan House is now over eight months, and Kaufmann, the program director, has a waiting list.
“What we need is capacity,” he said. “We could add on five beds to Tim’s House (Samaritan’s shelter) and not notice much of a difference.”
Jess Graff needs more consistency. A lack of clear direction from the state has pushed her to play the role of “The Associate Director Who Cries Wolf” every time there’s a change in its complicated emergency housing programs, and Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action gets the blame as the people affected feel the whiplash.
“I’ll say ‘I think it’s really ending this time, folks’ and then I’ll come back by the end of the day saying how I was wrong,” she said. “It creates some difficulty between staff and participants, if they’re not following this hour-by-hour day-by-day.”
Robert Giles needs more empathy. As a housing advocate working directly with people affected by homelessness at the Samaritan House, he’s seen people in downtown St. Albans recoil in physical disgust when they walk by his clients.
Those micro-actions build up and create resentment for people already distrustful of institutions, making it more difficult to connect them with services they need, he said.
“They’re human beings. We’re all connected,” Giles said. “If you want to do something to help, say ‘hello.’ It’s a simple gesture that means a lot, when someone is seen.”
As Vermont wrestles with funding battles around its emergency housing programs, the people trying to house people without homes are having difficulty making headway as Vermont’s housing crisis freezes the status quo in place.
And if current trends continue as they are, more people will fall through the cracks.
The unseen
Since 2020, Vermont’s homeless population has tripled, increasing from 1,110 in 2020 to 3,295 in 2023, with most recent growth affecting those Vermont counties outside of Chittenden.
In Franklin County, however, the problem isn’t always so apparent. People experiencing homelessness don’t always match the societal expectation, and if they’re not involved with a particular institution, many keep to themselves scattered in encampments, or staying out of official counts while staying on someone’s couch.
“They don’t want to be seen,” Kaufmann said. “They don’t want problems.”
Last week, Giles and FGICA volunteers have started visiting these encampments to deliver needed items, like cookware or portable toilets. He said these locations – hidden in woods outside of commercial centers – are usually centered around a large clearing or the community’s largest tentsite, and snaking pathways lead to the rest of the encampment’s other residents.
The mix of people, however, run the gamut. Some have chosen to be homeless, but many have out-standing drug addictions or are fighting mental illness, Giles said.
Some residents have also clearly been there for a while. Giles said he’s seen complete shacks built from recovered materials and outfitted with floor-to-floor carpeting, insulation and solar energy.
But Giles and others have just scratched the surface. Graff said they’re currently delivering services to roughly 15 to 20 people in these encampments and living in cars, but there are many more who are living with little institutional help out of view.
Instead, Giles said many rely on a small community of people in the same situation, leaning against each other and helping out when needed.
“It makes me recognize man’s fortitude and ability to adapt,” he said. “When you have to do it, you do it.”
For those within walking distance, the Samaritan House and Martha’s Kitchen act as hubs for these St. Albans populations. During typical working hours, they’ll walk into the city to do laundry at the shelter, grab food at Martha’s Kitchen or access social services.
Kaufmann said it’s a way to serve those groups the Samaritan House can’t accommodate by providing them with needed supplies.
If he had more room, he’d be able to help more.
Running at capacity
Starting last year, Kaufmann said he’s seen the average time that people need to find housing expand to over eight months due to a lack of affordable units in the market. So his waiting list keeps growing, spilling over from the winter’s heights into this summer.
Over time, the problem causes more issues, Kaufmann explained, as people lose faith that they’ll be able to escape the situation as more and more obstacles line up against them.
It’s not like his clients aren’t aware of the situation, he said. People experiencing homelessness are often demonized by mainstream culture, and they’re not outsiders to its influences, or its punishments.
“The people we work with have to fight a lot. They have to fight to get more visits with kids or get curfew later with their parole officer, or with the department of labor. And they get here, and we expect them to be not combative,” he said.
The Samaritan House is considered a “low barrier” shelter, where anyone can sign up to find a room. They currently house 20 people.
The tolerance for violence, however, is zero. After a social worker was physically attacked this past year at the shelter, Kaufmann banned the perpetrator from the shelter for life. In comparison, other residents can get kicked out for drug use or drinking, but they can still qualify to stay sometime in the future. Second chances are part of the process.
Kaufmann said the shelter also nixed some of its strict curfew rules to give residents staying at the Samaritan House more leeway to deal with whatever is on their plate.
An upcoming renovation of the shelter is also expected to install single rooms for residents, to replace the four-bed dorms the shelter currently uses. Having stressed adults bunched up together can lead to arguments and a lack of privacy, and Kaufmann said the idea is to provide a place where people can decompress after tackling the business of the day, such as securing a job or navigating bureaucracies.
At the end of the day, the Samaritan House is a social program, so anyone staying there is expected to work their way out of homelessness with the help of wraparound services, Kaufmann said.
Having more housing, however, would make it easier. Despite decades of stagnation, the market has failed to provide cheaper housing units for working people. Meanwhile, the state’s legislators – almost all of them homeowners – have watched their properties balloon in price thanks, in part, to Vermont’s hamstrung building industry.
“Creating permanent housing for people is the priority,” Graff said. “(Emergency housing) is not a feasible long-term solution. We have limited funds and we want to make sure we’re funding long term solutions, instead of emergency band-aid response solutions.”
The latest move by the state legislature has been to expand its emergency housing program to last until April after evicting its first cohort of people this past June.
Changes to state programs
The effort to defund Vermont’s COVID-19-era emergency shelter program has been an ongoing effort, led by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, citing the enormous costs related to the program. State Auditor Doug Hoffer estimates that Vermont has spent almost half a billion – $455 million – on homeless programs in the last six years.
But in a surprise move this week, state legislators and Scott rallied around a rehabilitation of the program to continue to house the most vulnerable populations, such as older residents, those receiving disability payments, people fleeing domestic abuse as well as those with children – as long as they can pay 30% of their incomes.
The move came two days prior to the deadline that would have evicted residents from the program completely.
Graff has watched the move play out at Franklin/Grand Isle Community Action. As programs change and shift, she often acts as a conduit for the state’s efforts, explaining to the people who live in local motels how the state’s bureaucracies function. It’s been a stressed relationship.
“It’s how we’ve been functioning for the last few years. It’s not the first time for the program to end and be continued at the last minute. It’s difficult and stressful for staff,” she said. “ … You have to have two plans of action happening at once.”
As for Franklin County’s evicted cohort, Graff said there were 28 households included in the group. The majority found places to stay – bunking with a friend or family member – but four ended up finding an encampment to settle into.
Countywide, that impact was largely unseen.
Since June 1, Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore said he and his deputies have been keeping their eyes open around the encampments to see if there’s been any criminal impacts from the move. So far, so good.
“We haven’t seen a major influx related to homelessness,” Grismore said. “Thankfully, there haven’t been any major issues, at least in the towns we cover.”
But for those four people, it’s most likely a betrayal.
“We were giving them somewhere safe to stay – even through the housing crisis – they had food and shelter and access to case workers and we just came and pulled it away from them.” Kaufmann said. “A lot of these folks, they’ve been distrustful of systems, and they had found one that works. … They would be justifiably angry to have that pulled away from them.”
For many experiencing homelessness in the county, it’d be just another reason to stay mad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.