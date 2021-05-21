SWANTON — It was early Thursday morning that students of Missisquoi Valley Union High School hoisted a new flag onto their school’s revered pole next to the proud banners of the Abenaki, the State of Vermont, POW MIA and the United States of America.
Their message: Black Lives Matter.
“I decided to do this at the beginning of the school year,” said junior Kylie Begnoche. “I went to the principal and proposed the idea to him ... the board ended up deciding we should raise it as soon as possible.”
The quest to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at MVUHS began last year, when a student of color wrote a letter to school officials speaking of racism in the school and the actions of his fellow students, before coming up with the idea that the Black Lives Matter Flag should fly at his school.
His words and actions prompted students in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to advocate that the Black Lives Matter flag was an imperative symbol that the community of MVU should stand behind, and to show the world their solidarity with Black lives.
“We all saw how (he) was being bullied online ... we had to do something,” Begnoche said. “We knew it was important.”
But when COVID-19 hit, the raising of the flag was placed on hold, as schools, students and teachers all had to find new ways of recovering their learning and breaking a new educational trail.
This year, Begnoche mandated the school would not forget the past efforts to make their voices heard, and resurrected the fight for a place on their school’s flagpole.
Begnoche created her first Change.org petition in February, and managed to harness over 230 signatures in support of raising the Black Lives Matter flag, before reigning in another 138 handwritten signatures from their school community alone.
“We noticed people from all over the state of Vermont were signing (the online one),” Begnoche said. “It was tough. Originally, I would go around to classrooms, make my speech and try to get signatures ... I got very mixed opinions. One person said ‘95% of the school is white, so why does it matter?’”
With her friend’s departure to another school, Begnoche remained determined that she would see the quest through, and on May 4, the school board unanimously voted to raise the flag for one year, until next June 20, 2022.
“That date is so they can have a second flagpole to hang more flags on,” Begnoche said.
The victory did not come without opposition. Begnoche said racism has been a major issue in their school community for a long time, and only recently did wearing the Confederate flag become an attire choice that goes against policy.
“We believe schools should be a place where all students feel accepted and appreciated, but we know that Black students face prejudice and invalidation in the halls of MVU,” Begnoche read at Thursday’s flag-raising ceremony. “Our first reason for raising this flag is to assure Black students that they are welcome and valued members of our school community. ... Many in the school and surrounding community do not understand the meaning and importance of the BLM flag. For this reason, some fear it or even hate it. By raising the flag at MVU, we hope to encourage further dialogue and understanding.”
In response to their ongoing efforts to raise the flag, Begnoche said there have been taunts and mocking online, and efforts to rally a Blue Lives Matter counter-protest against the flag.
“People are being killed just because of the color of their skin,” Begnoche said. “It’s only when we are showing our gratitude and support of Black lives that they do these things ... I think it’s just trying to invalidate Black lives.”
“If they want to raise a thin blue line flag, there’s nothing preventing them from doing it,” said Dr. Ellen Douglass, a English and journalism teacher at the school.
At the ceremony on Thursday morning, students with flag in hand surrounded the flagpole outside the Thunderbirds’ nest, and hooked their new Black Lives Matter flag into its new home.
Sophomore Ashton Martell, freshman Bailey Popple and Sophomore Alexandra Thompson helped read aloud to the audience the legendary poem “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, which was previously read at the inauguration of President Joe Biden earlier this year.
“I’m very angry at all of the injustices in the world, and that inspired me to make a change in my community,” Begnoche said. “This is a step towards a more inclusive future. Today was a big step for our school, and I’m hoping this starts a conversation.”
