Today, the Saint Albans Messenger website — www.samessenger.com — got an upgraded look and a variety of new features.
The changes were made to make it even easier to access your favorite content and modernize the look of the website, both our desktop and mobile versions.
Here’s a look at what you will find:
• More content: Now you can find lots of new content through sections like News and Things to do. Both of those sections showcase additional related sections. For example, under news you now can find sections like: Crime, Government, Environment, Health and more.
• Ask us a question: Through Messenger FAQ, you can ask us to look into something you have been wondering about. And you can see what recent questions we have answered that we have turned into stories.
• New calendar: We have a more robust calendar where you can find events across our region and you can register to submit your events to us.
• Contact our reporters: Every story now features not only a photo of the writer, but a biography on them, as well as a way to email them.
• Subscribe: It’s now easier than ever to subscribe to the newspaper and sign up for our newsletter. At the top of the site, you will find red buttons that allow you to do both.
• Comment: You can comment on any story. There is a box at the bottom of each story that allows you to comment after you have registered.
• Weather: On the right side of all of our pages, you will find a weather section and when there are alerts, a red box will appear in that area alerting you.
We hope you enjoy the changes we have made to www.samessenger.com. Please share your feedback with us by emailing cpaquette@orourkemediagroup.com.
