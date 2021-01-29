SHELDON — “We are changing the world one by one and bit by bit and I think that other people should do it with us and then we can change the world together,” said fifth-grader Lily Benoure.
Sheldon fifth-grade teacher Rebecca Schute’s students are among Youtube’s newest group of online stars, thanks to a successful campaign her students completed about civics, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and Martin Luther King.
“(Civics) is something that I think most teachers think is important to teach,” Schute said. “We did a lot around Martin Luther King day. The conversation kind of led into the kids talking about America today, and would Dr. King be proud of what’s going on in our country?”
The Vermont Agency of Education doesn’t mandate a social studies curriculum for fifth grade, but given the historic nature of the inauguration of Harris and passionate student conversations around current events, Schute and her students decided to participate.
But how?
The idea came to her in the form of a Scholastic article: describe what you hope for and design your own sign.
“I think these are great messages for the president so he can see what kids have in mind to change the world,” said student Hazel Kane in an interview Thursday.
"At first it was just a video, then our teacher shared it and now we are here, and that is pretty cool," said student Hayden Delibac.
Schute and her team of determined students got to work listing hopes and dreams for their perfect world, and Schute chose the perfect song — naturally, approved by her students — for a backdrop for their collective compilation: Taylor Swift’s (or Tay-Tay Swift, as her students call her) “Only the young.”
In the video, one by one, each of her students appears by a window, a whiteboard, and a painting of a dandelion on a sage-green wall, dancing, jumping and smiling from beneath their masks, hoisting proudly their homemade signs reading words of hope.
“I hope you can help those in need,” wrote Keiran Riley on bright green construction paper.
“I hope you help LGBTQ+ and BLM community,” wrote Alaunna Barrette.
“I dream a world that is happy,” wrote Alex Welch on a bright red background.
Fifth-grader Bonni Lunna said she thought it was important for students like herself and her peers to learn about civics, inauguration and the government so they can prepare for the future as proactive members of society.
“We should be educated on voting and our rights to vote so when we get older we can share our voice,” Lunna said.
One of the core tennets of the lesson centered around the importance of having the first Black, Asian woman as a vice president in American history, something that Schute said she felt was particularly impactful for her young female students.
“Regardless of how you feel about her politics, it’s very important historically,” Schute said. “Half of my kids are girls! I want them to know that they can do it, that they can do anything! And I’m so glad that they’re not going to know anything different now.”
Her students wholeheartedly agreed.
“I think it was honestly amazing because we saw history unfold,” said Delibac.
Did politics come into it?
“Surprisingly, no,” Schute said. “It was just facts: what do you think about it? We really just focused on our values of being kind to everyone and equality and stuff like that. We didn’t talk about 'who do you think should be president.'”
“I feel like a lot of people didn't like it, but life is life and you don't get what you want all the time. I feel good about the election,” said Ethan King.
Schute and her students sent their campaign throughout the country, to the new administration, to "Tay Tay" Swift, and to senators in Montpelier. The students celebrated that they got a personalized response from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., thanking the students for their creativity, honor and respect.
When asked what the students thought of their Youtube campaign in an interview on Thursday, they showed nothing but excitement and pride that they were a part of history in their own way, and that one day they would be able to cast their vote for who they wanted to lead their country.
“I want to say that this video is probably one of the best in the world because we're children and all these things we want to change in the world are things we can change in the future,” Alex Welch said.
“I am really glad we did the video,” Haley Tomlinson added, “and I think it's cool because others who watch it get to see what messages or wishes we have for our country.”
The video ends in a fade to black with white words boldly shining out in stark contrast: "We are America's Future."
“My message was I dream a world with peace and harmony,” said Christopher Kephart. “And I chose that because the capitol got stormed and I want wars to end.”
