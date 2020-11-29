ST. ALBANS — This Tuesday is giving Tuesday. Here’s a round-up of some of the organizations which help Franklin County residents in need and could use a hand themselves.
Donations aren’t the only way to help, all of these organizations are also deeply appreciative of volunteers. Visit their websites or give them a call for information on volunteering.
Samaritan House
This year the county’s only homeless shelter has been charged not just with providing shelter, but helping to keep some of the most vulnerable Vermonters safe from COVID-19.
Donations may be mailed to Samaritan House, 20 Kingman Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or online at samaritanhouseinc.com
Martha’s Community Kitchen
The region’s only soup kitchen has shifted to “grab and go” meals during the pandemic and could use home help covering the added cost of providing packaged meals. They are also in need of chicken, hamburger, turkey, creamed soups and tomato sauce.
Donations may be dropped of or mailed to 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Donations may also be made via the kitchen’s website at marthascommunitykitchen802.org. The kitchen also has an active Facebook page (facebook.com/MarthasKitchenVT) with regular updates on what is needed.
Laurie’s House/Voices Against Violence
Laurie’s House operates a shelter and transitional housing for those fleeing violent relationships and their children. Voices also provides support groups, help with the legal system, and a 24-hour hotline for victims of sexual and intimate partner violence. Voices recently moved its offices out of the shelter in order to create more space for people needing shelter as COVID-19 has led to an increase in intimate partner violence.
Donations to the shelter currently count double, as a donor has pledged to match all donations up to $10,000. Go to voicesagainstviolence.org and click donate.
Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi
The nation is seeking donations for local families, including food for holiday meals, gift cards to local grocery stores, and monetary donations which can used to purchase gifts for local children. The nation also operates a food shelf which is open to all members of the community, regardless of whether or not they are Abenaki. Visit abenakination.com to donate or call 868-6255 to make arrangements to drop off a food or gift card donation.
NorthWest Family Foods
Part of Franklin Grand Isle Community Action, NorthWest Family Foods provides food to those in need in both counties. It is part of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, and donations may be made at cvoeo.networkforgood.com/projects/55816-northwest-family-foods.
Other food area food shelves:
Enosburg Food Shelf, 342 Main Street, Enosburg, VT 05450 Phone: (802) 933-4193
Fairfax Food Shelf, 12 Buck Hollow Road, Fairfax , VT 05454 Phone: (802) 849-6588
Fairfield Community Center, 123 School Street, East Fairfield, VT — 05448 Phone: (802) 827-3130
Georgia Food Shelf, 1697 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia, VT 05468 Phone: (802) 524-1799
Highgate Methodist Community Center, Vermont Route 78, Highgate Center, VT 05459 Phone: (802) 868-7164
Sheldon Methodist Church Food Shelf, 52 Church St, Sheldon, VT 05483 Phone: (802) 933-4487
Swanton Community Food Shelf, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488 Phone: (802) 868-7185
