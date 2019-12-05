SWANTON — BB guns might seem tame compared to firearms, but persons toting these compressed air shooters recently caused a lot of damage in this community.
Chief Joey Stell of the Swanton Village Police Dept. told the town selectboard Tuesday night a wave of BB gun vandalism recently and literally struck properties in both Swanton Town and Village, as well as “a few places in Highgate we’re aware of right now.”
Stell said the vandals hit properties along North and South River streets in the Town of Swanton as well as multiple locations within the village limits.
Lest someone think the damage amounts to a few tiny ball-shaped holes in properties’ siding, Stell said the vandals have caused $3,000 to $4,000 worth of damage.
And Stell told the selectboard the vandals’ actions cost the SVPD most of its contracted time with the town through the month of November.
In total, Stell said calls for service — people calling the SVPD — ate up 208 of the SVPD’s 240 contracted hours with the town in November.
“The guys spent a tremendous amount of time working on that,” Stell told the selectboard.
Stell said the SVPD’s officers spent so much time documenting the damage and investigating each incident that it left little time for traffic enforcement, for example.
Nevertheless, Stell told the board the SVPD nears the end of its investigation.
“We’re hoping to have that case wrapped up within the next week,” Stell said.
He said the SVPD has two “solid suspects.”
Stell said the SVPD awaits video footage from multiple vandalism locations. And he said the police anticipate a few more witness statements that place those suspects, two out of a likely three perpetrators, at multiple vandalism scenes.
On top of that, Stell told the board the SVPD has already seized some of the BB guns allegedly involved in the incidents, by executing “search warrants and those kind of things.”
“Hopefully that will soon be wrapped up,” Stell said.
A question from selectperson Joel Clark, whom the board elected its chair Tuesday night after prior chair Dan Billado’s resignation, brought better news about local vandalism.
Clark asked Stell why a property watch — that is SVPD officers checking in on specific properties, in this case the Ronald F. Kilburn Transportation Museum on South River Street — wasn’t listed in the SVPD’s latest activity report for the town.
Stell’s answer was simple: the property is tagged with a village address, even though the museum property is owned and maintained by the town.
Stell explained the SVPD tags the railroad museum as a village address, even though it’s within the town, because SVPD officers conduct property watches on both the Jewett Street recreation fields — in the village — and the railroad museum in one trip.
They do so by following the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Path from alongside the rec fields down to the historic bridge and across that bridge to the railroad museum.
That’s basically three birds with one stone, from a police activity standpoint. With that one trip, officers are able not just to check in on the rec fields and the railroad museum, but also to monitor the rec path, which was itself the subject of widespread vandalism a couple years ago.
“By doing what we’ve been doing with the ball field and walking the ... trail, we’ve pretty much eliminated any of the vandalism down there,” Stell told the selectboard, “because the guys have been spotted many times walking the trail, which means that the perpetrators no longer think it’s safe to be there because they’re seeing the officers.”
As for the property watches, Clark explained to selectperson James Guilmette, who fills Billado’s seat on the board, that the selectboard asked Stell to incorporate those watches into the SVPD’s contracted hours with the town.
“That way if something happens, we know within a reasonable amount of time everything was okay, so it narrows it down,” Clark told Guilmette.
Otherwise, Clark said, it could be days before someone notices damage to these properties, which slows police time.
Vandals struck the railroad museum, for example, like the rec path, a few years back. And without those regular property checks, authorities had to expend additional time trying to identify exactly when vandals caused the damage.