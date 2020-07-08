ST. ALBANS — For water quality advocates, 2020 is a mixed bag. Water quality, so far, has been pretty good, but the coronavirus pandemic has made their work much more complicated.
Fundraising, outreach and education, even some boots-on-the-ground projects have been put on hold for area watershed groups.
Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) raises funds, and awareness, with two big annual events, a dinner at the Tyler Place and the Bike for the Lake, both of which were cancelled.
Bike for the Lake draws 300 people from across Vermont and parts of New York. “That didn’t sound right at all, to get all these people together,” said FNLC’s longtime president Kent Henderson.
Priorities have changed as a result of the virus and those priorities, such as schools, businesses and local government, “deserve our focus and attention,” Henderson said.
In the meantime, FNLC’s role, Henderson said, is to “do a really good job of what we do and keep the topic alive.”
At the same time the pandemic has made outreach much more challenging and educational programs planned for the spring couldn’t happen, according to both Lindsey White, executive director of the Missisquoi River Basin Association (MRBA), and Henderson.
FNLC installed rain gardens at both Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax and the Alburgh Community Education Center, but was unable to include students in the project or teach them about the value of the gardens and how they work.
The same was true for rain barrels at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School. They were installed, but without the educational component.
MRBA had a similar situation at the Jay/Westfield Elementary School where it installed a rain garden.
In addition, MRBA wasn’t able to take its bugs program, which it does in conjunction with Kurt Valenta, into local schools to teach students about water bugs and how they provide information about water quality. However, White said, MRBA is in the process of offering that program online along with activities kids can do on their own. “We’re trying to adapt,” she said.
Unlike FNLC, MRBA’s funding comes primarily through grants. “The majority of our funding managed to find firm footing,” White said.
Still, MRBA hosts large events such as a river clean-up day and paddling events to help raise awareness about water quality. Those events have also been cancelled.
For a time it looked as though a tree planting project in Sheldon, two years in the making and intended to stablize shoreline along the Missisquoi River, would be delayed. However, White said, a two-person crew was able to plant 1,000 trees, and MRBA’s staff of three planted 750 more. The project, done in partnership with the Vermont Land Trust, stabilized six acres of land.
Another bank restoration project with the NorthWoods Stewardship Crew was also completed this year.
While the projects were completed, tracking their effectiveness became a greater challenge when the Dept. of Environmental Conservation declined to fund the volunteer sampling program this year. White said she felt it was just a question of timing. The sampling was set to begin in April, when there was no way to know what the public health situation would be in a few months.
FNLC also had a half-dozen volunteers lined up to do sampling, Henderson said. Both groups are looking to find ways to fund at least some volunteer sampling this year.
Two projects on which FNLC was to do the public outreach, a road inventory in the Lake Carmi watershed and a clean water project in the Rock River basin, are on hold. The Lake Carmi project involved knocking on doors and hosting public meetings. “It’s simply not safe to do that right now,” Henderson said.
The installation of a gravel wetland at the head of Deer Brook Gully in Georgia is going ahead. FNLC is just waiting for materials to be delivered, Henderson said. The wetland is part of a larger project addressing water quality along Route 7.
The biggest hit to clean water efforts from the coronavirus may not be the projects left undone this year.
The Clean Water Fund, intended to be the primary source for water quality projects around the state, relies heavily on rooms and meals tax revenues.
The Clean Water Board previously put forth a budget of $32.9 million for fiscal year 2021 with $13.9 million in capital funds and $19 million from the rooms and meals tax, property transfer tax surcharge, and unclaimed bottle deposits.
There is a bright spot for water quality in all of this, White suggested. People are spending time at local rivers, streams and lakes. She hopes that connection to local waters will continue after the pandemic ends.
“These water resources they’re looking at and enjoying in their backyard will continue to be here,” White said.
To help foster that connection to local lands, MRBA is putting together site kits families or individuals will be able to use to adopt at site and report back on water quality, wildlife spotted, invasive species and litter.
“We’re really trying to get people to feel that responsibility for the sites they’re enjoying,” she said.
To learn more about the site project or MRBA’s efforts generally, email mrba@pshift.com. FNLC may be reached at info@friendsofnorthernlakechamplain.org.