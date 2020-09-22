GEORGIA – A water quality group in Franklin County has trained its eyes on Georgia’s shoreline, hoping a new study will help tap funding for projects along Georgia’s shore.
Early last week, Georgia’s selectboard heard from the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC) on a stormwater study currently focused on improving Georgia’s seven-mile slice of Lake Champlain.
FNLC’s longtime president Kent Henderson told the board the study, funded through the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP), would result in preliminary designs for three water quality projects.
With those designs completed, work could begin on physical construction, much of which could be funded through Vermont’s clean water programming.
“It can move pretty quickly once we take the initial step in finding the projects,” Henderson said. “That’s what’s lacking especially around the northern arm of the lake.”
The northern arm of Lake Champlain is a geographical region cited in Vermont’s clean water planning and total maximum daily load agreement (TMDL) stretching from Shelburne to Swanton, incorporating some of Vermont’s most densely populated and heavily farmed shorelines.
The region technically excludes the larger watersheds draining into the northern parts of Lake Champlain, like the Missisquoi and Lamoille river basins, but does incorporate features like St. Albans Bay, a Georgia-abutting segment heavily impacted by an overabundance of phosphorus.
A vital nutrient for plant growth and often found in fertilizers, phosphorus can contribute to sometimes toxic blooms of cyanobacteria or “blue-green algae,” which in turn can lead to beach closures and significantly impact public health and local economies reliant on Lake Champlain for recreation.
Vermont remains under federal orders to significantly reduce the amount of phosphorus draining into Lake Champlain, with several more heavily developed communities in northern Vermont receiving specific charges to control stormwater runoff impacting Lake Champlain.
While Georgia might be omitted from the municipal stormwater sewage system permitting orders facing nearby communities like St. Albans and Milton, Henderson said the study currently underway would help ready Georgia for any other clean water mandates passed onto lakeside municipalities.
“We’ve got seven miles of shoreline, so we can anticipate the things coming,” Henderson told the selectboard, “so I’m thinking this would be very beneficial and would help get the town ahead.”
The study, currently in a desktop analysis phase being undertaken by the Burlington-based Watershed Consulting, would be similar to a previous stormwater study undertaken by FNLC in Georgia.
The prior study, which eventually came to prioritize an artificial gully carved by stormwater runoff into property near Georgia’s South Village, ultimately led to the large-scale construction projects now underway near what advocates have dubbed the “Deer Brook Gully.”
It also led to a roster of smaller projects but largely ignored Georgia’s shore with Lake Champlain, which was what FNLC hoped to rectify with this subsequent LCBP-funded study, Henderson said.
According to Watershed Consulting’s Karrie Garvey, the group planned to have a study with possible priorities ready for public hearings sometime in February, when FNLC and Watershed Consulting intended to court public input on their results.
“At that point, we definitely need to get feedback on those and make sure those are feasible solutions and ones people actually want to see completed,” Garvey told the selectboard.
The final three projects prioritized by the project would then be ready for placement on Vermont’s clean water projects map, setting them up for future state funding as preliminary design work transitioned into construction design.
“There’s a process to this,” Henderson said. “We’re taking the first step in the process by finding these areas.”
The selectboard had only a few questions for Henderson and Garvey during last week’s meeting, asking only for some clarification about funding and previous projects in Georgia.
According to Henderson, the prior stormwater study in Georgia had managed to identify several projects the water quality group had already started undertaking in the southern Franklin County town.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in this town,” Henderson said. “When I go back and look at that report, we’ve got a lot of those projects knocked off that list.”
Meanwhile, Henderson said he foresaw projects identified by this subsequent study of Georgia’s shoreline being funded largely through state and federal grants. Regardless, the analysis, he said, would not “obligate to the town to in any way spend any money to address these problems.”
Beyond those concerns, the selectboard’s next immediate ask was simple.
“It’s a big job,” the board’s interim chair, Steve Lamos, said, adding, “What can we do to help?”
Henderson merely asked for more information about possible homeowner groups consultants could work with along Georgia’s shoreline and any other information about existing concerns along the shore.