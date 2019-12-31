Issues related to water quality in Lake Champlain and its tributaries dominated headlines throughout 2019, with officials touting some of the progress made in the Lake Champlain Basin while others noted much of the work still required for the watershed.
With the passage of Act 76 earlier this year, the state rerouted millions of dollars in funding to federally mandated clean water goals and began reforming how that money is handled in regards to clean water projects, a step officials say should better situate the state in meeting its water quality goals.
The bill was symbolically signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott during a ceremony in St. Albans Bay, identified as one of the most heavily impacted segments of Lake Champlain in the state’s total maximum daily load agreement with the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
The state also announced it was partnering with the Army Corps of Engineer to begin exploring ways to address the phosphorus pollution already leached into St. Albans Bay, a new step in a water quality campaign typically focused on pollution sources further inland.
Further north in Lake Carmi, an aeration project came online to help address the symptoms of years of phosphorus pollution bleeding into the lake – namely the sometimes toxic cyanobacteria blooms otherwise known as “blue-green algae.”
Despite some of these successes and despite progress touted by state officials in addressing agricultural runoff in particular, much of the summer in 2019 was marked by beach closures and other environmental concerns related to water quality in Lake Champlain.
According to the latest State of the Lake report, the northern arms of Lake Champlain still saw phosphorus levels increasing in some parts or holding steady in others, with some of the most impaired bodies of water resting on Franklin County’s coasts.
An international report on the Missisquoi River Basin suggested more work would still be needed to address runoff from agriculture, the dominant land use in the basin where phosphorus is needed as a nutrient for crop growth, in particular.
The report also suggested more international cooperation would be needed, advising the creation of a formal task force to coordinate efforts in Vermont and Quebec in the Missisquoi River Basin.
Officials and experts have also warned the effects of climate change would likely continue challenging state and local efforts to mitigate nutrient runoff into Lake Champlain, with an increased prevalence of storms resulting in more phosphorus washing into the lake.