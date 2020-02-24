HIGHGATE SPRINGS – The ice over Missisquoi Bay looked more like a campground Saturday as anglers gathered for the first annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby off the shores of Highgate Springs.
Saturday’s derby, organized by the St. Albans-based Mill River Brewing BBQ and Smokehouse and the local water quality organization Friends of Northern Lake Champlain (FNLC), was billed by the two organizations as a celebration of sorts.
“We’re starting to see some improvement in protecting the health of the lake,” David Fitzgerald, Mill River’s co-owner, said. “We wanted to highlight the fact people enjoy the lake for recreation.”
The annual derby, planned by Mill River and FNLC to become an annual tradition, also served as a fundraiser, with organizers intending to donate the net profits raised from the derby’s admission fares to FNLC.
Organizers estimated they had close to 120 participants register for Saturday’s derby and expected to have raised about $1,000 for FNLC.
“We’re really excited, because when Mill River came to us with an ice fishing derby, we said ‘that’s terrific,’” John Chesarek, a member of FNLC’s board of directors, said. “You want to involve the kids, you want to involve the lake – what could be better for keeping the lake clean?”
When asked about the day’s events, organizers frequently returned to a recent report noting that, while there was still significant work needed in improving water quality in the Lake Champlain Basin, progress had been made.
The report in question, the Clean Water Initiative’s 2019 annual report, founds annual phosphorus loading from Vermont’s shores had declined by about 16.4 metric tons, with most of that reduction attributed to shifting agricultural practices and investments.
Excessive levels of phosphorus, a vital nutrient for plant growth, can contribute to blooms of sometimes-toxic cyanobacteria, better known as “blue-green algae,” when washed into waterways.
Vermont is currently under federal orders through the Lake Champlain Total Maximum Daily Load agreement to reduce annual phosphorus runoff by 212.4 metric tons a year by 2038.
But while loftier goals of cleaner water were at the heart of Saturday’s event, so was providing a more family friendly opportunity for recreation during the winter months.
In a press release issued ahead of Saturday’s event, organizers said they hoped the derby would be “educational and geared toward getting young people enthusiastic about fishing and the sport’s reliance on clean water.”
“The best way to [educate about water quality] is through kids,” Fitzgerald said, adding, “Kids have a way of educating their parents.”
At least one young angler on the water Saturday seemed to have taken the day’s more competitive tendencies to heart, promising to grab a trophy she could share with her father because, in her words, “sharing is caring.”
“We’re going to catch fishies!” Roslyn Fortin exclaimed as she dipped her pole into the ice from her father’s ice fishing shack.
“Derbies are always fun and we like the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain,” father Jameson Fortin, who guessed it was their third time on the ice this year, said. “It’s kid friendly, you know.”
“I caught three!” Roslyn said.
“You caught more than that,” Jameson said. “I lost count.”
“Oh yeah,” Roslyn said, just before pulling another small yellow perch out of the water.
The derby’s rules limited participating catches to yellow perch.
The rules required fish weighed for the competition be alive and released after the weigh-in, something organizers said they hoped would help underscore some of the conservation-minded roots behind Saturday’s event.
Fish were weighed hourly for the competition, with the awards presented for the three largest fish in each hourly segment.
Mill River previously partnered with FNLC last year, organizing a rain barrel auction to support the water quality organization and donating some proceeds from the brewery’s Lake Dayz American Pale Ale to FNLC.
Fitzgerald said that, between last year’s auction and donations from the sales of Lake Dayz, more than $6,000 had been raised for the local water quality organization.
“To us, we have a responsibility as a company,” Fitzgerald said. “We feel very comfortable with what we do in our four walls... but it’s good for everybody if the lake is clean.”
Joining Mill River and FNLC in sponsoring Saturday’s derby were the Messenger, Tyler Place, Martin’s Store, the Northwest Solid Waste District, Hometown Beverage & Redemption, Kevin Smith’s Sports Connection, Hannaford, the Catalyst Coffee Bar, Small Dog Construction, PI Charbonneau Construction, Pelkey’s Archery and Drummac Septic Service.
An after party and awards ceremony was hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 778 in Swanton.