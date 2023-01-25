Discolored water in St. Albans

A large water main break on Lower Newton Street on Tuesday caused discolored water to flow from many residents taps. Ryan Ward shared this photo of the water at his house. 

 Courtesy of Ryan Ward

ST. ALBANS CITY — A water line broke on Tuesday on Lower Newton Street, causing many residents to report discolored water flowing from their taps.

Public Works director Marty Manahan said the pipe that burst was a large section between Maquam Shore and Lower Newton Street. City crews were able to fix it by Tuesday evening.

“We’ve got a great crew who were out in 20 degree weather for five to six hours until it was repaired,” Manahan said.

Water main breaks come with the territory of having a water department, Manahan said, and they often occur in the winter due to frost shifting underground and cracking the infrastructure.

Crews replaced the broken pipe and flushed the system, but residents still called Public Works and took to social media to report brown water flowing from taps on streets like Brigham and Bronson Roads, Lower Welden and Cedar Streets, Best Court and South Main.

Manahan said when a pipe breaks, mineral scale loosens up and causes discolored or cloudy water. The department flushes the system on their end as close to the break as they can, but some particles still flow through.

Public Works recommended residents leave a tap running on cold for 15-20 minutes to clear up the water.

Written By

Managing Editor

she/her | Bridget is the Messenger’s managing editor. She oversees the newsroom and covers the Maple Run and Franklin West school districts, the communities of St. Albans and Fairfax and pays attention to recreation, food and the arts. She's also an avid cyclist and skier. 

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation