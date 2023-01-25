ST. ALBANS CITY — A water line broke on Tuesday on Lower Newton Street, causing many residents to report discolored water flowing from their taps.
Public Works director Marty Manahan said the pipe that burst was a large section between Maquam Shore and Lower Newton Street. City crews were able to fix it by Tuesday evening.
“We’ve got a great crew who were out in 20 degree weather for five to six hours until it was repaired,” Manahan said.
Water main breaks come with the territory of having a water department, Manahan said, and they often occur in the winter due to frost shifting underground and cracking the infrastructure.
Crews replaced the broken pipe and flushed the system, but residents still called Public Works and took to social media to report brown water flowing from taps on streets like Brigham and Bronson Roads, Lower Welden and Cedar Streets, Best Court and South Main.
Manahan said when a pipe breaks, mineral scale loosens up and causes discolored or cloudy water. The department flushes the system on their end as close to the break as they can, but some particles still flow through.
Public Works recommended residents leave a tap running on cold for 15-20 minutes to clear up the water.
