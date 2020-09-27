ST. ALBANS — An arrest warrant has been issued for Dr. Steven Frederic Landfish, an orthopedic surgeon who previously practiced at Synergy Orthopedics here.
The warrant is for a sexual assault listed as having occurred at the orthopedics office in June.
According to a statement from the Northeast Unit for Special Investigations, Landfish’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
In addition to Vermont, he is licensed to practice in Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
Police report Landfish was also a participant in the World Poker Tour, allowing him to travel throughout the United States as well as internationally.
Anyone with information about Landfish’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff Office (802-524-2121) or the St. Albans Police Dept. (802-524-2166).