SWANTON — The Vermont National Guard has opened a warming shelter for those without power at 13 Ferris St. in Swanton.
The warming station will be open from 2-6 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 23.
Thousands of power customers are still without service throughout the state. Vermont utilities report 60,444 outages as of 2:30 p.m.
Information on shelters and warming centers are constantly updated at vem.vermont.gov. People are strongly encouraged to call ahead to local warming centers and shelters to ensure they are still open. Those in need of shelter or other personal resources can also call 211, a service of the United Way.
Vermonters are urged to stay tuned to local radio and TV stations and internet resources for up-to-date weather information. The National Weather Service forecast site is www.weather.gov/btvor www.weather.gov/aly.
For road conditions and closures, go to https://newengland511.org/. Motorists as strongly encouraged to limit travel after 4 p.m. due to expected adverse driving conditions, unless absolutely necessary.
Important information for the public to remember before and during power outages:
- Check flashlights and portable radios to ensure that they are working, and you have extra batteries. A radio is an important source of critical weather and emergency information during a storm.
- If your water supply could be affected by a power outage (a well-water pump system), fill your bathtub and spare containers with water. Water in the bathtub should be used for sanitation purposes only, not as drinking water. Pouring a pail of water from the tub directly into the bowl can flush a toilet.
- Set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings (remember to reset them back to normal once power is restored). During an outage, do not open the refrigerator or freezer door unnecessarily. Food can stay cold in a full refrigerator for up to 24 hours, and in a well-packed freezer for 48 hours (24 hours if it is half-packed).
- If you have medication that requires refrigeration, check with your pharmacist for guidance on proper storage during an extended outage.
- In order to protect against possible voltage irregularities that can occur when power is restored, you should unplug all sensitive electronic equipment, including TVs, computers, stereo, VCR, microwave oven, cordless telephone, answering machine and garage door opener. (Review the process for manually operating an electric garage door).
Be extra cautious when you go outside to inspect for damage after a storm outage. Downed or hanging electrical wires can be hidden by trees or debris, and could be live. Never attempt to touch or move downed lines, and keep children and pets away from them. Do not touch anything power lines are touching, such as tree branches or fences. Always assume a downed line is a live line. Call your utility company to report any outage-related problem.
Be prepared for extended outages and check on your neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.