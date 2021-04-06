The National Weather Service is issuing a red flag warning indicating high fire danger across Vermont through the rest of the week.
A red flag warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.
“Conditions are very hazardous, fires can start and run out of control really quickly,” says Dan Dillner, forest fire warden for Franklin County. “People should definitely reduce the amount of burning.”
Dillner says that warnings like this are rare for Vermont — the last one being several years ago — but this specific guidance follows a warmer than normal winter.
“Throughout the winter we were one-to-four inches below normal for melted precipitation. There are specific conditions that need to be met for that. You need wind gusts over 25 mph, really dry fuels, relative humidity less than 30%, so all those conditions were all met today,” he says.
As for whether burn permits will be given out, Dillner says we’ll have to wait and see.
“Permits are not currently being issued for burning. All the ones that I’ve heard today are not issuing and haven’t been for a while,” he says.
He says that one fire has already been reported to the Department of Forestry this season. That blaze happened in Bennington County on March 7.
